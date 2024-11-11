Uganda: EALA Speaker Calls for Stricter Regulations On Trans Fats to Curb Non Communicable Diseases

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Joseph Ntakirutimana, has pledged his support for increased regulatory action against industrially produced trans fats across East African Community (EAC) member states.

His comments come amid growing calls from Ugandan civil society organizations advocating for stricter health regulations, which they argue are essential to curbing the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the region.

During a recent session at the Ugandan Parliament, Speaker Ntakirutimana received a petition from the Uganda National Health Consumers Organization (UNHCO), a prominent health advocacy group.

The petition calls for EAC governments to enforce stringent restrictions on trans fats, which are commonly found in processed foods and are linked to severe health risks, including cardiovascular disease.

According to the civil society representatives, trans fats contribute significantly to the burden of NCDs, responsible for 13% of all deaths in the region.

In his response to the petition, Speaker Ntakirutimana underscored the need for a cohesive regional response to mitigate these health risks.

"The health of our people must be a shared priority across East Africa," he said, assuring UNHCO representatives that he would bring the issue before EALA for further debate and policy development.

His commitment to prioritize this issue signals an increasing recognition of the urgent health challenges posed by dietary and lifestyle factors in East Africa.

Health advocates, represented by UNHCO Legal Officer Moses Talibita and Advocacy Officer Mable Kukunda, highlighted the significant toll that trans fats and tobacco use take on public health.

In a series of discussions with Ugandan MPs, the delegation emphasized the critical role of government action in addressing the widespread prevalence of NCDs, which account for nearly 40% of all deaths in Uganda.

The delegation further stressed that cardiovascular disease alone claims 35,000 Ugandan lives each year.

Beyond trans fats, UNHCO and allied organizations called for higher taxes on tobacco products as part of a broader strategy to reduce smoking rates and associated illnesses.

They argued that revising tax policies could serve as a deterrent to tobacco consumption, particularly among young people, while also providing governments with additional resources to fund public health initiatives.

Several Ugandan MPs echoed this stance, agreeing that increased tobacco taxes could effectively reduce usage and address the health burden imposed by smoking-related diseases.

As the debate moves to EALA, health advocates hope to see the adoption of a region-wide framework that promotes the health and safety of all EAC citizens.

UNHCO Program Officer Sylveria Alwoch expressed optimism about EALA's potential to foster stronger health policies across member states.

"A unified approach in East Africa could greatly enhance our capacity to combat non-communicable diseases," she said, calling on lawmakers to view these health concerns as urgent and non-partisan.

Experts argue that industrially produced trans fats and tobacco use remain major public health risks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries globally to eliminate trans fats from their food supply by 2023, and studies have shown that reducing trans fat consumption can lead to significant declines in heart disease.

Similarly, tobacco taxation has been widely recognized as one of the most effective ways to reduce smoking rates, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Speaker Ntakirutimana's backing of these public health initiatives has ignited a new wave of advocacy across East Africa, as health organizations and policymakers push for reforms that prioritize the well-being of citizens.

The petition and subsequent support from EALA mark a pivotal moment in the region's approach to health policy, setting the stage for potential legislative action that could see the EAC region become a leader in NCD prevention.