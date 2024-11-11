Zimbabwe: Former MDC Alliance Senator Lilian Timveos Dies

FORMER opposition senator turned Zanu PF member, Lilian Timveos, has died.

Timveos passed away Monday morning at a local hospital in Harare following an undisclosed illness.

The former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) member was part of the first group of leaders who ditched the opposition for Zanu PF in 2021.

In the same year, Timveos, was appointed to the Petrotrade board but was later suspended over corruption allegations.

I have just received the saddest news of the passing on of Senator Lilian Timveos. @lilimikoro was a good person who was dedicated to her craft and to her country. May her soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/2dEEaktjaX-- Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) November 11, 2024

More to follow...