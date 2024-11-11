Ethiopia: CPJ Urges Ethiopia to Commit to Press Freedom During UN Human Rights Review

11 November 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ethiopian authorities to accept and implement recommendations on improving press freedom conditions and guaranteeing the safety of journalists during the United Nations' upcoming review of its human rights record.

Earlier this year, CPJ submitted a report assessing Ethiopia's press freedom and journalist safety record from 2019, as part of the country's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) scheduled for November 12. During the UPR, the United Nations Human Rights Council peer reviews the human rights record of a country, and considers recommendations on how a country can better fulfill its international human rights obligations.

CPJ's report to the U.N. detailed the arbitrary detention, physical violence, harassment, and severe legal restrictions Ethiopian journalists face. CPJ made several recommendations including promptly releasing detained journalists, investigating attacks on the press, ensuring accountability for violence against journalists, and amending repressive laws to align with international human rights standards.

