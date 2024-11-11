Ethiopia: FM Gedion Engages in Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Namibia, Guinea, Angola and the DRC

Addis Ababa — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos, held productive bilateral talks with several key counterparts on the sidelines of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi, Russia.

Accordingly, Gedion met with Peya Mushelenga, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Morrisanda Kouyaté, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad of Guinea; Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola; and Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions centered on strengthening cooperation across bilateral and continental issues, with a shared focus on advancing mutual interests and fostering closer ties between Ethiopia and these African nations.