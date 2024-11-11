Ethiopia: FM Gedion Engages in Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Namibia, Guinea, Angola and the DRC

11 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos, held productive bilateral talks with several key counterparts on the sidelines of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi, Russia.

Accordingly, Gedion met with Peya Mushelenga, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Morrisanda Kouyaté, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad of Guinea; Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola; and Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions centered on strengthening cooperation across bilateral and continental issues, with a shared focus on advancing mutual interests and fostering closer ties between Ethiopia and these African nations.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.