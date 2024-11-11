Sudan: Covering Sudan's War, As Told By Journalists

11 November 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Nairobi — More than 18 months into Sudan's war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the work of Sudanese journalists has grown increasingly perilous. Both sides of the conflict have threatened, detained, or otherwise repressed journalists attempting to report on the war.

Since the war erupted in mid-April 2023, 13 journalists have been killed, with 27 others injured. Numerous others have faced arbitrary detention, with accusations ranging across a spectrum of alleged offences. Meanwhile, media coverage suffers as dozens of independent outlets have closed, and roughly 1,000 journalists have been displaced by the ongoing conflict.

While many independent Sudanese journalists strive to continue reporting from the field, they face severe restrictions from both warring factions. Despite the protections granted to civilians and civilian facilities under international humanitarian law, journalists and their offices, equipment, and resources remain vulnerable and often targeted.

This report is published simultaneously on the platforms of the media and press institutions and organizations that are members of the Sudanese Media Forum.

* The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

