Fawe Malawi Unveils 2024-2028 Strategic Plan and Phase II Partnership With the Mastercard Foundation to Expand Educational Opportunities for Marginalized Youth

Lilongue, Malawi: The Forum for African Women Educationalists Malawi Chapter (FAWEMA) today launched two transformative initiatives aimed at boosting opportunities for marginalized youth in the country: the FAWEMA Strategic Plan 2024-2028 and the FAWE/Mastercard Foundation Phase II Program, "Second Chance Pathways for Increased Access to Tertiary Education for Marginalized Young Women and Men."

Honorable Mrs. Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, Minister of Education, and Honorable Uchizi Mkandawire, Minister of Youth and Sports attended the launch, held at the Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe. The event brought together government officials, development partners, youth representatives, and other stakeholders dedicated to advancing education for marginalized young women and men across Malawi.

The program is expected to reach 134,000 young people indirectly and 1,100 directly, providing access to educational and vocational opportunities that have the power to transform both lives and communities. The program places a significant emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Technical, Entrepreneurship, and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET), and is aligned with the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy.

The newly launched strategic plan envisions "a self-reliant and inclusive society where girls and women are creative, innovative, and skilled for their well-being." The plan sets clear objectives, including improving access to quality education, advocating for gender-responsive policies, strengthening FAWEMA's institutional capacity, and conducting research to influence policy and advance best practices for educating girls and women.

FAWEMA's work aligns closely with national education strategies, and the organization collaborates with key ministries, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, and Ministry of Youth and Sports, to advance gender-responsive education policies. Recently, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, at the NGO dinner Gala, acknowledged FAWEMA's contributions, celebrating its role in creating educational opportunities for young women and men across the country.

The FAWE/Mastercard Foundation Phase II Program will provide bursaries for young people aged 15-25 who face the highest barriers to education. Targeting 80% female participation, the program is also committed to reaching 5-15% of young people with disabilities and refugees.

The Phase II Program has two main components:

Access to technical, entrepreneurial and vocational education and training (TEVET) to offer young women and men practical skills for formal employment or entrepreneurship.

Bridging programs for university entry, designed to support students who narrowly missed entry requirements, giving them a second chance to qualify for higher education.

Both the FAWEMA Strategic Plan and the FAWE/Mastercard Foundation Phase II Program represent major milestones in the ongoing effort to break down barriers that prevent young people, especially girls and women, from accessing quality education and achieving their full potential.

Dr. Maggie Madimbo, FAWEMA Board Chair, expressed her gratitude: "With the support of the Mastercard Foundation, we are expanding our reach to empower more young women and men across Malawi. We remain committed to working with the government and development partners to provide education pathways that uplift individuals and communities alike."

Dr. Martha Muhwezi, Executive Director of FAWE Regional Secretariat, added, "FAWE is committed to building a future where education creates lasting change through access to quality education for young women and men, aligned with the African Union 2063 agenda."

Honorable Mrs. Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, Minister of Education, also highlighted the program's impact: "Without access to education, Malawi's youth cannot realize their full potential. This initiative by FAWE and the Mastercard Foundation is a meaningful step toward empowering young people across the country to become productive and skilled citizens."

FAWEMA calls on development partners, ministries, and civil society organizations to join forces in supporting Malawi's youth through these critical initiatives. By fostering inclusive educational pathways, they aim to transform the future for young people and contribute to a more equitable and prosperous Malawi.