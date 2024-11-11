Mauritius PM Concedes Defeat By Opposition in Legislative Election

11 November 2024
Radio France Internationale

Mauritius' incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday his political alliance was headed for a major defeat by the rival opposition coalition led by a three-time former premier, following Sunday's parliamentary election.

Even before final results were officially released, Jugnauth said his Lepep alliance, led by his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), was "heading towards a big defeat".

Opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam is set to take over as prime minister for the third time at the head of his four-party Alliance of Change coalition.

"I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country," Jugnauth who has been prime minister since 2017, when his father stepped down from the post, told reporters.

The lively, sometimes heated campaign for the 62 seats in parliament by candidates from 68 parties and five political alliances focused on cost-of-living issues, but it became overshadowed by a wire-tapping scandal.

Jugnauth, who negotiated an agreement for Britain to cede the Chagos Islands, blocked social media platforms in the lead-up to the election after the wire-tapping scandal, which may have influenced voters.

Turnout was about 80 percent, according to provisional estimates by the election commission which was due to announce final results later Monday.

(with Reuters, AFP)

