Uganda: Police Warn of Racket Sedating, Robbing Passengers in Buses

Police have kicked off investigations into rising cases of attacks on passengers in upcountry buses who are sedated and robbed of valuables.

According to police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, they have so far registered three incidents in quick succession where passengers were sedated and robbed of their belongings.

"On November, 5, one Amon Basikana, 24 was sedated on a Jaguar bus and robbed of his belongings and is currently still receiving treatment," Rusoke said.

He added," The following day on November, 6, at around 5pm, three passengers on another Jaguar bus, registration number UBN 260T travelling from Kampala to Kigali were sedated and robbed of their phones, cash and other valuables before being taken to Kabale Referral Hospital."

The police spokesperson warned that there is a rise in this consistent pattern of crime in buses plying upcountry routes, urging passengers to be vigilant.

"We urge the public to remain cautious , especially when eating meals durng journeys since most perpetuators often deceive victims into consuming food and drinks laced with sedatives before robbing them."

Police warned passengers against taking drinks and eats from strangers.

Rusoke however said they are in discussion with management of bus companies to address this growing issue as the festive season draws near.

The festive season usually sees an increase in the number of activities, including people traveling upcountry to enjoy the season with their families.