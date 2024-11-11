Uganda: Fisheries Protection Unit Destroy Illegal Gear Worth Shs137m in Buliisa

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and local authorities have destroyed illegal fishing gear worth Shs137 million in Buliisa district.

The illegal fishing gear was impounded during operations between August and October this year.

According to Lieutenant George Ntungire, the Buliisa Fisheries Protection Unit sector commander for Buliisa, the operation that started in August and ended in October 2024 shows illegal fishing gears worth shs 137m confiscated and these included 12 boats.

"We have these operations quarterly, and this was just one those along Lake Albert, besides the 12 boats and illegal nets, we even found that some people were using mosquito nets, these are very dangerous because they don't spare any fish including the extreme young ones," Lt Ntungire said

Fred Kutegeka the Buliisa district fisheries officer expressed anger with fishermen who he said have continued to practice bad fishing methods.

"Because Buliisa is on the lake shores, no doubt the main activity is fishing, but since the president passed a directive on illegal fishing we have had a lot of engagement with fishermen, but they don't listen, I hardly find a heart to sympathize with them, because they know what they are doing is wrong."

Longino Bahebwa, the Buliisa RDC said they are working with the fishing unit to ensure that there is no discrimination in the implementation of law.

"Of recent there were claims by some fishermen that security is allowing some people do fishing with illegal gears after paying money. We started our internal investigations and they are still on and all we want is to have the directive implemented as guided by the president", Bahebwa cautioned.

However, Alan Atugonza, the Bulisa county member is appealed for loans for fishermen.

"The operation is okay but we need to think about a fisheries loan where fishermen can go borrow at a simple interest rate buy the required gears and then pay back so they can continue doing fishing. This we advised the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to do but we are yet to hear from them," Atugonza reiterated.