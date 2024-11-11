Uganda: Excitement in Jinja As Nyege Nyege Date Nears

11 November 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Jinja — Hotel bookings are on the rise with many of Jinja's accommodation hotspots declaring they are fully booked between November 14 to 17, the dates set for the annual Nyege Nyege festival.

The festival draws significant visitors to Jinja town which benefits a number of businesses that offer various services including hotels, eateries & restaurants, transport, and activities such as quad biking and bungee jumping.

This year all hotels will offer guests complimentary shots of Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger upon check-in, thanks to a partnership with the brand which is also the title sponsor for the acclaimed festival.

This initiative aims to give both local and international visitors a taste of the true spirit of Uganda, while also celebrating the Nyege Nyege season.

Francis Nyende, the Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries, stated that they want all guests, both local and international, to experience Uganda Waragi firsthand.

"Jinja is known for its vibrant hospitality and thrilling experiences, and what better way to complement that than with a taste of Uganda's premium spirit, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger. We want every guest to feel the warmth and energy of our country the moment they step into Jinja, and nothing says 'welcome' quite like a shot of Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger."

The participating hotels are gearing up to make this a memorable experience for their guests.

Nyende urged all visitors to embrace the moment and enjoy the unique taste of Uganda as they explore the scenic beauty, adventure activities, and cultural experiences that Jinja has to offer.

