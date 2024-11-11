Rwanda Public Institutions Urged to Procure Eco-Friendly Goods, Services

Public institutions in Rwanda will soon be required to prioritise green procurement practices that emphasise eco-friendly goods and services so as to enhance their contribution to environmental protection, according to Joyeuse Uwingeneye, the Director General of Rwanda Public Procurement Authority.

ALSO READ: Eight ways new procurement policy seeks to green Rwanda's economy

Uwingeneye said this during a press conference to announce the Fourth General Assembly of the African Public Procurement Network (APPN) scheduled to take place from November 12 to 14, in Kigali. The assembly, which is organised by the African Public Procurement Network, aims to pave the way for sustainable economic resilience across Africa. Formed in 2018, APPN is a pioneering platform that brings together policymakers and practitioners from across the continent.

This year's assembly will focus on actionable strategies to reduce import dependency, strengthen local supply chains, champion green procurement, and leverage advanced technologies to drive economic stability and growth.

Themed "Enhancing Sustainable Public Procurement for Africa's Economic Resilience," the event will bring together leaders from over 54 African nations, international experts, and multilateral organisations to discuss pressing procurement and economic challenges.

"The Fourth General Assembly is a call to action for Africa's leaders to rethink and reshape procurement policies that align with our collective goals of economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth," said Uwingeneye who also serves as APPN Chairperson.

This event will spotlight eco-friendly and ethically sourced goods and services, featuring insights from global sustainability leaders.

Rwanda's newly approved sustainable public procurement policy framework, which the Cabinet endorsed in October, is designed to promote green growth across all sectors of the economy.

"The policy aims to go beyond the conventional principles of public procurement, which typically focus on factors such as the lowest price, competition, and transparency. It will also integrate environmental considerations by promoting procurement practices that protect the environment and contribute to green economies," Uwingeneye explained.

Piloting in 2025

Next year, the country will kick off a pilot phase of the new procurement strategy.

"In the pilot phase, we will focus on procuring eco-friendly computers and electric vehicles. For government fleets, a percentage will have to be green. We'll also emphasise energy-saving measures in government buildings," Uwingeneye said, also noting that for any government-funded construction projects, new buildings will have to meet green building standards, focusing on energy conservation, water efficiency, and environmentally friendly installations.

Additionally, electronic waste will be managed through recycling programmes.

"Plastic bottles will no longer be allowed in government offices. We will encourage the use of alternatives, such as water gallons, to reduce environmental impact," she added.

ALSO READ: Rwanda revises green growth strategy

With public procurement accounting for 17% of Africa's GDP, there is a pressing need for reform to achieve long-term sustainability and economic self-sufficiency. At the assembly, experts will discuss strategies to reduce Africa's reliance on imports and build stronger local supply chains capable of withstanding global disruptions. This will ultimately support the continent's economic growth.

The assembly will also feature discussions on how AI and data analytics can improve procurement transparency and efficiency, track sustainability efforts, and enhance decision-making.

A major highlight of the event will be the launch of Rwanda's Sustainable Public Procurement Policy Framework, developed with APPN's support.

The framework will introduce one of Africa's first open contracting data standards for transparent e-Government procurement (E-GP).

The Fourth General Assembly is co-sponsored by international financial and development institutions, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and Agence Française de Développement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With Africa's rapid growth, sustainable procurement is indispensable for our continent's long-term prosperity," said Kouami Hounsinou Messan, the Senior Procurement Specialist at the World Bank.

"We are committed to supporting APPN's mission to enhance procurement policies that empower economies, protect resources, and benefit future generations."

Topics to be discussed include how procurement can contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), innovation, and the adoption of digital procurement frameworks, said Alassane BA, the Vice President of the African Public Procurement Network.

"This assembly urges leaders across Africa to reshape procurement policies that support our continent's shared goals of economic stability, environmental sustainability, and inclusive prosperity," added APPN's Technical Secretary, Aftar Toure Morou.