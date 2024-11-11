Zimbabwe: Zim Commits to Green Building in Light of Climate Change

Zimbabwe's commitment to balancing environmental goals with economic development is evident in its increasing focus on green building practices, the Government's position paper on climate change for COP29 says.

COP29 begins in Baku, Azerbaijan, today and will run until November 22.

The shift towards sustainable construction offers a unique opportunity to create jobs, develop skills and foster a more resilient infrastructure.

Reads the position paper in part: "Prioritising locally sourced, low-carbon materials can stimulate local businesses and reduce reliance on carbon-intensive imports.

"Zimbabwe's active role in the Loss and Damage Fund highlights the urgent need for resilient infrastructure to combat climate-related disasters. Green building practices offer a solution by prioritising sustainable, durable materials and designs that can withstand extreme weather events.

"This reduces the need for repeated reconstruction, easing the financial burden on recovery efforts. In the face of climate-induced displacement and infrastructure damage, green buildings can serve as safe, durable shelters, providing immediate relief and setting a standard for climate-resilient development in affected regions."

Government said such infrastructure can significantly enhance Zimbabwe's capacity to recover from and adapt to climate change, conserving resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with reconstruction.

To effectively implement green building practices, Zimbabwe must prioritise capacity building for architects, engineers and builders, reads the paper.

Training programmes focused on energy-efficient building techniques, sustainable material selection, and renewable energy integration can equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills. Partnerships with international organisations can further support these efforts by providing training and funding for sustainable infrastructure.

Technology transfer is another crucial aspect of green building. By adopting innovative technologies like smart meters, energy-efficient appliances, and building management systems, Zimbabwe can optimise energy use and reduce its carbon footprint.

Government said access to energy-efficient materials and technologies, such as solar panels and advanced insulation, can make green buildings more accessible and affordable.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife's emphasis on gender equality and public climate empowerment aligns perfectly with the development of green building practices.

By promoting women's involvement in green construction projects, Zimbabwe can foster a more inclusive building industry, adds the position paper.

This can be achieved through training and employment programmes for women, leadership roles in green building projects, and community-led initiatives. Engaging communities in decision-making processes around sustainable infrastructure can foster greater public support for climate-friendly policies.

This participatory approach aligns with Zimbabwe's goal of empowering the public to contribute to climate action, fostering a more climate-resilient society. Green building practices can seamlessly integrate with the climate-nature nexus by prioritising biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

Government said features like green roofs, vertical gardens, and eco-friendly landscaping could enhance urban biodiversity, support ecosystem services, and create habitats for local wildlife.

It said the approach not only strengthened Zimbabwe's environmental resilience but also aligns with its National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan.

Green building practices offer a comprehensive solution to address Zimbabwe's COP 29 priorities, including reducing emissions, enhancing climate resilience, generating sustainable employment, and promoting gender equality.

By integrating green buildings into its climate action strategies, Zimbabwe can effectively support its climate adaptation and mitigation goals, drawing on sustainable, innovative solutions that align with global climate finance opportunities and best practices in sustainable development, reads the position paper.