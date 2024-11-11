Zimbabwe: Nees Backs Tymon Machope

The first batch of Warriors arrived in Polokwane yesterday ahead of the crunch 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Kenya and Cameroon.

Warriors coach Michael Nees explained the decision to call Simba Bhora striker Tymon Machope for the crucial 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Kenya and Cameroon.

Machope is one of the new faces in Nees' squad, having been rewarded for his good form after leading the Shamva side to their maiden Castle Lager Premiership title, with 12 goals to his name ahead of the last round of matches.

The Warriors will host Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday evening before flying out to Cameroon for the final Group J match four days later.

Nees was convinced Machope was the kind of striker that he needed in his squad after seeing him score a brace recently in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab.

There has also been debate that the league's top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa, who took his tally to 16 yesterday and cement his place as the 2024 Golden Boot favourite, should also have made the squad.

But Nees said he preferred the 31-year-old Simba Bhora forward because of his attributes that include physical stature and his skill, which he hopes will bring an additional dimension to the Warriors' attack.

"He is a good player," said Nees.

"He is a little bit a different type. He is very tall. I saw him in the (Chibuku Super) Cup semi-final, that he is in good shape where he showed a very nice overhead kick.

"I think he is a different type of player. We must see now in training how he can fit into the team. But I am sure he can bring another element which we didn't have before in the team.

"Every player who plays at the high level can bring some additional element."

Machope's call up comes as France-based striker Tino Kadewere, who missed the recent back-to-back wins over Namibia in the same tournament due to injury, withdrew again due to a knock.

Kadewere is understood to have aggravated his injury in a French Ligue 1 game against Marseille in which he scored a goal for Nantes, albeit in a 2-1 losing cause.

England-based forward Tawanda Chirewa is also out due to injury.

But with defender Munashe Garananga back in action after skipping previous assignments, Nees was yesterday upbeat about his squad.

The Warriors are set to begin proper training today. Nees, who travelled to Polokwane with most of the local-based players yesterday, is expecting more to troop in today from their foreign bases, with the last batch expected tomorrow.

Some of the Warriors who play in Europe's top leagues like Jordan Zemura of Udinese in Italy and vice-captain Marshal Munetsi of French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims featured for their teams yesterday.

Skipper Marvelous Nakamba was in action on Saturday for Luton Town in their match against Middleborough in the English Championship, while Tawanda Maswanhise was on target in Motherwell's 2-1 win over Johnstone in Scotland.

On the local front, midfielder Khama Billiat played the first half and scored in Yadah's 3-0 win over GreenFuel at the Heart Stadium yesterday.

"We have a good mixture of local, South Africa-based, some based in Europe, Gerald Takwara in Iraq and Teenage (Hadebe) in Cincinnati in the United States. So, it's a good mixture.

"Everybody brings a different element into it, from a character point of view and also from a skill point of view. We are very happy to have them all in the camp," said Nees.

The Warriors, who are second in Group J, need to avoid defeat against Kenya to snatch the remaining ticket for next year's AFCON finals to be held in Morocco.

Cameroon were the first team to qualify from the group after beating Kenya back-to-back and taking their tally to 10 points during the last window.

Zimbabwe on the other hand also collected maximum points in their two games against Namibia to reinforce their place behind group leaders Cameroon, on eight points.

Kenya, on four points still have a good chance to resuscitate their hopes should they win their remaining two games against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

And, with Zimbabwe needing just a point against the Kenyans to seal their place at the AFCON finals to be held in Morocco next year, Nees said he will not leave anything to chance.

"We are looking forward to the match and like in every match we have to bring in all the players together. We have three groups and the last group will arrive on Tuesday morning and then we have to get into gear very quickly.

"We are happy about it because we are in a good position. We want to have fate in our own hands and to better our position. But it doesn't mean that we should get complacent.

"The players showed good spirit in the first two camps and I am sure we will be able to achieve that again.

Zimbabwe will play the final Group J qualifying match against already qualified Cameroon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on November 19.

Zimbabwe Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS: Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)