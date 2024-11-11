Zimbabwe: Global Climate Indaba - What's At Stake

Baku in Azerbaijan becomes the centre of the battle to slow and ameliorate climate change from today to November 22, as Heads of State and Government, scientists, civil society and business leaders converge for the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties (COP29).

President Mnangagwa is leading the Zimbabwean delegation at the summit that seeks to craft solutions to climate change, which has become a global crisis.

Zimbabwe, a developing country, has borne the brunt of the climate crisis.

The recent El Niño-induced drought (2023-2024) - the most severe in 40 years - has affected the country.

Due to climate change, Zimbabwe has experienced extreme rainfall events, leading to cyclones and floods.

Cyclone Idai, which struck Zimbabwe in March 2019, resulted in the loss of over 340 lives, while 270 000 were affected.

The storm and subsequent flooding and landslides had a devastating impact on the affected areas, particularly Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

The country has also witnessed episodes of intense heatwaves, affecting human health and productivity.

It is anticipated that COP29 will provide a platform to address the urgent climate challenges facing the world and secure the necessary resources and support to build a sustainable future.

What is COP29?

COP29 is an annual event held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It brings together representatives from about 200 countries to discuss actions to address climate change.

The primary goal of these conferences is to assess progress in dealing with climate change and negotiate agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultimately, the idea is to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Key outcomes of previous conferences include:

The Kyoto Protocol (1997): Established legally binding emission reduction targets for developed countries.

The Paris Agreement (2015): Set a global goal of limiting warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1,5 degrees Celsius.

The most recent conference, COP28, was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last year. It focused on finalising the operationalisation of the Paris Agreement and accelerating climate action.

Who will attend COP29?

As a crucial platform for global cooperation and decision-making on climate change, the conference will bring together Heads of State and Government, ministers, senior Government officials, scientists, policymakers, business leaders and civil society from around the world.

As SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa will play a prominent role at the conference.

COP29's agenda

One of the main items on the agenda is the pressure that developed countries will face to substantially increase the amount of money they give to developing countries for climate action.

The meeting will discuss operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

The fund was established under the UNFCCC to help developing countries such as Zimbabwe, which are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of climate change.

In a recent interview, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said: "Since the decision to establish a funding mechanism and a fund for addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change, parties under the UNFCCC and its agreement have been working on the operational modalities of the fund, which is yet to be fully operationalised.

"Some pledges to the fund have been made. However, these still fall far too short of the financial needs to address loss and damage in developing countries."

Zimbabwe strongly advocated a clear plan for its financing by developed countries.

It is anticipated that COP29 will lead to a breakthrough in the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

Added Minister Nyoni: "Once the fund is fully operational, Zimbabwe expects to benefit from upfront financing to respond to predicted climate change hazards such as floods and droughts.

"This support includes financing for climate-related early warnings dissemination to reach the last mile to the most vulnerable person, financing disaster mitigation actions, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction/rebuilding efforts, including psycho-social support, something which is critical in disaster response."

Also, leaders in Baku will focus on encouraging private sector investment in climate action and sustainable development.

Besides finance, another item on the agenda will be strengthening individual countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), outlining the efforts each country intends to take to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These NDCs were submitted by countries under the Paris Agreement.

Countries will be encouraged to update and enhance their NDCs, which outline their national climate action plans, the overarching goal being to push for more ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming.

Zimbabwe's position and climate action strategies

Zimbabwe's position at COP29 will be driven by its vulnerabilities to climate change and its need for increased support to implement effective adaptation and mitigation measures.

The country, as the current SADC chair, will work with other African nations to form a united front and advocate their shared priorities.

At COP29, Zimbabwe will promote and showcase sustainable farming practices such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme that has helped mitigate the effects of climate change.

Zimbabwe will also underscore the importance of investing in water infrastructure and efficient water use practices.

The Second Republic is vigorously implementing dam construction projects around the country.

Zimbabwe will emphasise the need for a just transition to a low-carbon economy, ensuring that the social and economic impacts are minimised, especially for vulnerable communities.