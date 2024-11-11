Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Calls Harare Structures to Order

ZANU PF has challenged Harare provincial structures to work in harmony and focus on growing the party to unsettle the opposition in future elections.

The call comes after some senior party members have been exchanging strong words on social media.

Speaking after attending the Zanu PF Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting yesterday, the party's Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, said there are disciplinary issues and grievances in the province arising from how primary elections were handled.

"We discussed interpersonal relations among party members to ensure there is harmony within the province, particularly at leadership level," said Cde Machacha.

The provincial leadership, he said, should focus on uniting the people and ensuring the province becomes effective and strong with the potential to upset the opposition in future elections.

"We also discussed the abuse of social media and the need for all cadres of the party to refrain from name-dropping and using abusive language in communicating through social media.

"We have brought that to a stop and warned them that anyone who continues in that direction, disciplinary measures will be taken against them," Cde Machacha said.

He said Zanu PF Harare province should work towards strengthening party structures.

"We were looking at the restructuring of cells/villages which is taking place, monitoring progress and challenges they are facing," Cde Machacha said.

The PCC was attended by the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke, Deputy Secretary for Security Cde Tendai Chirau, Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology Cde Charles Tawengwa, Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Andy Mhlanga and Harare provincial executive members.