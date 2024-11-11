Zimbabwe: Starboy Bags WBF Championship

11 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Gilbert Munetsi

Hassan "Starboy" Milanzi put up a sterling performance to power himself to a third career title when he outclassed Malawian Clifford Antafu for the World Boxing Federation Africa lightweight championship on Saturday night.

The promotion, which draws the curtain to a rather lukewarm 2024 events calendar, was put together by Boxfit in conjunction with Otto Boxing at the latter's traditional home of boxing -- 7 Arts Theatre -- in Avondale, Harare.

The fairly-subscribed event was graced by Sports Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya who has proved quite supportive of the sports code of late, and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president Thabani Gonye, among other high ranking dignitaries.

Prior to last Saturday's main drawcard contest, Milanzi held the Universal Boxing Union and the African Boxing Union SADC belts.

Buoyed by a sizeable and appreciative crowd that thronged the venue, the Otto Boxing pugilist dominated his opponent from the very first round, compelling him to throw in the towel in Round 5.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.