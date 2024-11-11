Zimbabwe: Starboy Bags WBF Championship

Hassan "Starboy" Milanzi put up a sterling performance to power himself to a third career title when he outclassed Malawian Clifford Antafu for the World Boxing Federation Africa lightweight championship on Saturday night.

The promotion, which draws the curtain to a rather lukewarm 2024 events calendar, was put together by Boxfit in conjunction with Otto Boxing at the latter's traditional home of boxing -- 7 Arts Theatre -- in Avondale, Harare.

The fairly-subscribed event was graced by Sports Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya who has proved quite supportive of the sports code of late, and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president Thabani Gonye, among other high ranking dignitaries.

Prior to last Saturday's main drawcard contest, Milanzi held the Universal Boxing Union and the African Boxing Union SADC belts.

Buoyed by a sizeable and appreciative crowd that thronged the venue, the Otto Boxing pugilist dominated his opponent from the very first round, compelling him to throw in the towel in Round 5.