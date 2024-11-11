Zimbabwe: Respect Developing Nations' Views - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Views of developing countries must be prioritised and respected at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman, President Mnangagwa, has said.

Speaking after meeting his Azerbaijan counterpart Ilham Aliyev yesterday ahead of the conference that begins in the Eurasian nation today, President Mnangagwa said COP29 was an opportunity for developing countries to articulate their stance.

The President's high-level engagement with President Aliyev is set to bolster Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement agenda.

The two leaders met at the Baku Olympic Stadium, which is the main venue for the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties (COP29).

As Sadc chair, President Mnangagwa is expected to play a prominent role at COP29.

In an interview after meeting President Aliyev, the SADC chairman said: "In the first place, I have met my counterpart, the President, and we shared our views. As a matter of fact, we share our independence as sovereign States."

COP29, President Mnangagwa said, was an opportunity for developing countries to articulate their stance and for their standpoints to be appreciated.

"We are very independent in terms of that and we think it is critically important that we state our positions as developing countries and be respected in the positions that we take because they reflect our own conditions in terms of our political situations as well as our economic development. And this is important that we be respected on these bases."

President Mnangagwa who is also SADC chairman is welcomed by his counterpart, President IIham Aliyev, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku yesterday, President Mnangagwa is in Azerbaijan to attend the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29). The conference is attended by countries which are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). - Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu

The President's position dovetails with the main agenda of the summit, which is to give more respect to developing countries by increasing funding for the nations to mitigate against the effects of climate change.

According to the "Adaptation Gap Report 2024: Come hell and high water" report, released ahead of COP29, developed nations must "dramatically increase climate adaptation efforts, starting with a commitment to act on finance".

The report says as climate impacts are intensifying, they affect the world's most vulnerable the most.

Commenting on the report, United Nations Secretary-General Mr António Guterres said "the climate catastrophe is hammering health, widening inequalities, harming sustainable development, and rocking the foundations of peace."

COP29, he said, must unlock new funding to fight the impacts of climate change.

"The vulnerable are hardest hit. And taxpayers are footing the bill while the purveyors of all this destruction - particularly the fossil fuel industry - reap massive profits and subsidies.

"We need developed countries to double adaptation finance to at least US$40 billion a year by 2025 - an important step to closing the finance gap. We need to unlock a new climate finance goal at COP29," said Mr Guterres.

The report says the global average temperature rise is approaching 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, and the latest estimates put the world on course for a "catastrophic rise" of 2.6-3.1°C this century without immediate and major cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

At COP29, the SADC chairperson has a packed agenda.

Today, President Mnangagwa is scheduled to meet Zimbabwean nationals residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan and nearby States. He will also hold bilateral meetings and meet with industrialists and investors.

Tomorrow and on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa will join several other Heads of State to attend the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, which will be hosted by President Aliyev.

Several Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials are accompanying President Mnangagwa at COP29.

Earlier yesterday, President Mnangagwa arrived at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where he was received by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, and other senior officials from Zimbabwe and the host nation.

Business leaders, scientists and members of civic society are also attending COP29.

In an interview, Geo Pomona executive chairperson, Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, said through its participation at COP29, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable waste management.

"The company is committed to sustainable development and will gain from deliberations at COP29," he said.

"We are here to attend informative sessions, learn from global experts, and share our experiences in waste-to-energy strategies.

"As a regional pioneer, we are eager to share our knowledge and explore opportunities to expand such projects not only within Zimbabwe but across the African continent."