Zimbabwe: ZTN Gears Up for 'Toys for Boys' Fiesta

Leading DSTV channel, ZTN Prime, will top off "Men's Month" with a men-only fiesta that features an assortment of exciting activities including a car show, whiskey and beer-tasting and live musical performances.

Titled, "Toys for Boys", the event will be held at Old Hararians Sports Club on November 30.

Top-of-the-range vehicles from Harare's major car dealers, new technology, gaming, archery, DJ sessions and performances by Zimbabwe's top musicians are among the attractions.

ZTN events manager Rumbidzai Nderere said Toys for Boys allows men to unwind and interact in their exclusive space.

"This is an event not to miss. November is dubbed Men's Month worldwide. For ZTN, this provides an opportunity to celebrate the special and unique place that men hold in families and society.

"It ensures men share fun in an exclusive space. After a year of hard work, participants will interact while enjoying what they love most -- from cars and motorcycles to the latest technology and whiskey-tasting. Exciting entertainment has been lined up.

"Another key component of Toys for Boys is a parallel exhibition where companies and enterprises will showcase their products and services. The interest around Toys for Boys so far is massive. Therefore, companies should take advantage of this unique gathering."

Toys for Boys is one of several major events that ZTN Prime has run this year.

The station ran a highly-subscribed SME exhibition and symposium which brought together market participants and policy-makers.

It also hosted an "Old Skool" party which celebrated soulful yester-year music from Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

Apart from events and media service consultancy, ZTN Prime operates as a full-spectrum channel on MultiChoice DSTV (Channel 294).