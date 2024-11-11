Zimbabwe: Church Donates 30 Tonnes Maize to the Needy

One of Zimbabwe's largest indigenous churches, Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Mutendi, has donated 30 tonnes of maize towards drought relief in Masvingo Province.

The donation dovetails with President Mnangagwa's concept of "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo".

ZCC Mutendi made the donation through its welfare arm, Rugare Community Relief Services (RUCORS), which has been at the forefront of extending assistance to vulnerable people in Masvingo and other provinces.

Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi recently handed over the grain to Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira at the church's Mbungo Estates headquarters.

More than 1 million people are receiving food aid in Masvingo from the Government and development partners, indicating the magnitude of food shortages in the province.

Zimbabwe, like most parts of the central SADC region, is experiencing food shortages following low rains in the last cropping season due to El Nino.

President Mnangagwa has since declared the drought a state of disaster, with Government and development partners now busy mobilising food so that no one goes hungry.

Speaking after receiving the maize donation, Minister Chadzamira paid tribute to Bishop Mutendi and his church, saying it was encouraging to see local organisations at the forefront of tackling local challenges.

He challenged other indigenous organisations to take a leaf from ZCC Mutendi and help the Government in addressing problems being faced the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Indeed, what ZCC Mutendi has done dovetails with President Mnangagwa's mantra of 'Nyika inovakwa nevene'," said Minister Chadzamira.

"It is encouraging that our own indigenous organisations such as the ZCC are taking the lead in addressing some of our challenges, particularly the prevailing food shortages facing our nation following the El Nino-induced drought that spawned crop failure in the last main farming season."

Minister Chadzamira praised the ZCC and its leader, Bishop Mutendi, for always being a reliable partner in addressing challenges in the province.

In the past, ZCC Mutendi extended assistance during Covid-19 and Cyclone Idai.

Minister Chadzamira directed that part of the maize donation will be distributed to some of the vulnerable congregants, particularly widows stationed at Mbungo Estates.

He said vulnerable congregants were also part of his responsibility as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, hence the need for them to be allocated grain.

RUCORS also donated blankets to congregants.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Masvingo Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa hailed the grain donation, adding that priority beneficiaries would be institutions that house vulnerable people such as Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital since it now has a higher number of people with mental challenges due to drug and substance abuse.