Zimbabwe: Kweseka Wins U.S.$15 000 At 2024 Chibuku Road to Fame

Matabeleland North Afro-fusion outfit, Kweseka Band, went home US$15 000 richer at the 2024 Chibuku Road To Fame grand finale at Glamis Arena in Harare last Saturday.

The group also won a recording contract with any stable of its choice following the triumph.

It was a well-deserved win for the group, whose sound resembled that of Mokoomba.

Chinhoyi-based ensemble Boom Jazz came second and won US$7 000, while third-placed group Music To Music from Bulawayo got US$5 000.

Music promoters and talent scouts, including Partson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions and revered producer Clive "Mono" Mukundu, graced the event.

Other groups that took part in the competition include, The Cousins from Midlands, Shanty Town (Mashonaland Central), Outlaws (Harare), Fugees Band (Matabeleland South), Pilgrims of Christ (Mashonaland East), Tawedzegwa (Bulawayo), Vibrant Band (Manicaland) and Panhimbe Crew from Masvingo.

Mashonaland Central Province had two groups after a mix up.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe clarified the situation.

"The competition for this year has 11 groups due to a technical problem that the first group from Mashonaland Central experienced ahead of the competition and the second group was to compete instead of representing the province.

" However, the problem was resolved hours before the competition kick-off, leaving the organisers of the competition to decide that the two groups should instead compete in the competition," said an official from NACZ.

Meanwhile, Master H nailed it during the after-party.

He proved his versatility on stage with a vintage performance.

Freeman was at his usual best as he showed maturity.

Known for their energetic performances, the duo hardly disappoint during live shows.

Freeman, who keeps on evolving each year, showed maturity.

Backed by a well-coordinated band, Freeman has been doing well with each passion day.

He has also invested a lot in a live band that has been backing him with absolute finesse.

Not to be outdone was Feli Nandi who hit a purple patch.

The former Mhodzi Tribe backing vocalist is no doubt one of the finest musicians out of her generation who is representing the girl-child with pride.

The diva of the year contender is seeing her stocks remarkably increasing this year.

The songbird's act was vastly improved, which makes her one of the country's most sought-after musicians of our time.

Chibuku Road To Fame is one of the well-respected programmes that has churned out stars who made an impact like Romeo Gasa now plying his trade in the United Kingdom.

The programme also equips finalists with grooming and etiquette lessons.

The attendance was overwhelming as most fans trickled in around sunset.

As has become the norm, Harare people are now used to late-night entertainment as was witnessed last Saturday.