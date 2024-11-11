Zimbabwe: Govt Salutes Munhumutapa Tournament

Government have challenged other provinces to emulate Mashonaland West's efforts to empower and fight vice among youths through sport.

This follows the province's successful football and netball tournaments which ran for most of the winter season and concluded at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu yesterday.

Over 200 teams from all districts in Mashonaland West in both netball and football took part in the inaugural Munhumutapa contest designed to encourage positivity among youths.

And Government was full of praise for organisers of the fiesta, with Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire, who was the Guest of Honour at the finals, describing it as a game changer.

"This is a huge step in the right direction as far as youth empowerment and the fight against drugs is concerned.

"I would like to salute the organisers of such a noble initiative and at the same time challenge other provinces to come up with something similar for the betterment of the society.

"I can see the stadium is filled to the rafters and that tells you a lot about what sport can do to individuals in terms of fighting societal ills," said Machakaire.

"Look, sport is one sure way of empowering the youth provided it is done in an organised manner. Mashonaland West has led by example and I am sure it is something that can be done across the country.

"I think we should reward the province for the role they are playing in fighting drug and substance abuse through sport.

"By doing tournaments like this, I am sure we can help identify and nurture raw talent that would otherwise be lost without initiatives like these. I think this is a commendable effort from the organisers."

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo said the tournament will be held on an annual basis to ensure consistency.

"I am proud of these youths who have participated in this tournament which has been run flawlessly without any indiscipline incident to talk about.

"This is going to be an annual event and I am sure we will see a lot of good footballers and netball players coming out of this tournament," said Chombo.

"I would like to thank Minister Machakaire for supporting us despite the fact that we invited him on short notice.

"What we can promise is that we will do our best to make sure that we give the youths a chance in sport."