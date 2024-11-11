Zimbabwe: Time Tech Is Used to Save Humanity From Road Carnage

The rate at which people are dying on the country's roads calls for authorities to put stringent measures in place to curb this new menace.

Road traffic accidents are now a threat to humanity, hence the need to respond has become more urgent than ever before. Curiously, ever since drugs and substance abuse cases surged in Zimbabwe, accidents started increasing alarmingly.

What easily comes to mind, therefore, is that drug abuse by motorists and drivers of public transport vehicles may be the major culprit.

Alcohol, marijuana, and other harmful drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times. Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.

Moreover, these drugs can cause drowsiness, dizziness, and impair thinking and judgment. The problem with many drug and substance abusers in Zimbabwe is that they use two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, which can amplify the impairing effects.

Arguably, drug abuse by public transporters is due to their interaction with touts, some of whom have become the suppliers. Most kombi and pirate taxi drivers on our roads do not have driver's licences, and in some instances, pass through police roadblocks.

There is now seamless traffic corruption, and in some cases, the running battles between law enforcers and drivers is adding to accidents.

These battles can be easily curtailed by technology where traffic cameras are linked to the tollgate system.

There is need for road blocks to have advanced breathalysers.

In many parts of the world, if one commits a traffic offence, one cannot pass through a tollgate without paying a fine.

Sadly, families are losing their loved ones, and the number of accident-related disabilities are also on the increase.

Also, survivors require adequate counselling to avert post-traumatic disorders.

In view of that, Government needs to come up with adequate policies and laws to compensate accident victims.

With this current rainy season where visibility is could be low, and the roads slippery, it means more accidents are likely going to be experienced.

In the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Dubai, they use technology to detect drug and substance abuse, monitoring and controlling speed as well as wayward driving behaviours. In addition, punitive laws make it easier to control accidents, despite the fact that the emirate receives approximately 25 to 30 million visitors monthly.

The problem with accidents is that everyone is a potential victim, hence the need for an urgent collective response.

The problem looks far away if it is next-door. Early warning demands being more proactive than reactive.

Human policing has proved that it cannot contain the scourge of accidents, thus the need to think outside the box cannot be overemphasised.

The issue of fatigue is another contributing factor. Commuter omnibus drivers wake up around 3am and they go home around 12-midnight.

The owners of these public transport vehicles are setting excessive targets, which force drivers to risk their lives, and ultimately those of their passengers.

Most drivers are sleeping less than three hours daily. Hence, to stay awake, they may resort to drug and substance abuse.

Research shows that marijuana and other hard drugs impair motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions.

Drugged driving puts the driver, passengers, and others, who share the road, at serious risk. It slows reaction time, impairs judgment of time and distance, and decreases coordination.

A multi-million-dollar smart traffic management system will soon be rolled out in Zimbabwe to address a plethora of road-related issues, including bringing to book offenders, reducing road carnage, traffic congestion and corruption.

Laws on compensating victims of traffic accidents should be reviewed, and survivors counselled adequately.

Relevant authorities should consider levying and taxing vehicles, and channel a percentage of fuel consumed towards funding this important cause.