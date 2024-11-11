Africa: United States Ambassador-At-Large Dyer's Travel to Madagascar and South Africa

11 November 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer will travel to Madagascar November 13-16 and South Africa November 17-21.

Ambassador Dyer will meet with government officials in both countries to discuss efforts to combat human trafficking and strengthen our cooperation and partnership on this important issue. She will encourage progress on victim identification and referral efforts, screening of vulnerable populations for human trafficking indicators, and increasing efforts to hold traffickers accountable. Ambassador Dyer will also meet with civil society and international organizations to discuss anti-trafficking efforts and ongoing challenges in these countries and share information from our own efforts and research.

