Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh

"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

My brother, Your Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

Your Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies

H.E. Ahmed Abul Gheit,

Secretary General of the League of Arab States

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,

Ladies and gentlemen,

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you

At the outset, I would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this extraordinary summit.

This summit convenes against the backdrop of intricate regional complexities and a year of unrelenting aggression in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon.

These hostilities are unfolding amidst the international community's shameful silence and disgraceful failure to fulfil its most fundamental duties, in the face of this perilous threat to international peace and security.

Citizens in our Arab and Islamic countries, and people of free conscience across the globe, are rightfully questioning the value of any discourse on justice and fairness, while innocent children, women and the elderly are being brutally slaughtered every day.

We state it clearly: The future of the region and the world is poised at a critical juncture. The deplorable aggression against the Palestinian and Lebanese territories tests the very foundations of the global order.

Your Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies

Egypt categorically condemns the systematic killing campaign being executed against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In the name of Egypt, I unequivocally declare that we will unshakably defy all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, either through the forcible displacement or transfer of civilians or by rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable. This is utterly unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated under any circumstances.

We reiterate that the essential prerequisite for attaining regional security and stability, and transitioning from a conflict-ridden regional order to one based on peace and development is the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Your Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies

Egypt is fully committed to providing assistance to the brothers in Lebanon, in support of the institutions of the Lebanese State, primarily the Lebanese army, and in an effort to end the outrageous aggression and destruction the brotherly Lebanese people are subjected to.

Egypt also seeks to strengthen efforts toward an urgent and immediate ceasefire and the full and non-selective implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 1701.

Finally,

I would like to address not only the Arab and Islamic peoples, but the leaders and peoples of the entire world:

Egypt, which has borne the responsibility of initiating the path of peace in the region decades ago and has persevered in safeguarding it, even in the face of numerous challenges, remains steadfast in its commitment to peace as a strategic imperative and sole viable path forward.

This peace is grounded in justice, the restoration of legitimate rights and full adherence to the principles of international law.

Despite the severity of the current situation, we cling to hope, confident that there remains an opportunity to save our region and the world from the practices of the ages of darkness.

We aspire to build a future worthy of the coming generations; a future defined by freedom, dignity, stability and prosperity.

May Allah the Almighty guide us all to end this ongoing tragedy and fulfil the aspirations of the peoples for a world of justice, security and peace.

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you