Egypt: Sisi, King Abdullah II Reiterate Rejection to Forced Displacement of Palestinians

On the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan reiterated their rejection to the forced displacement of Palestinians and the liquidation of the Palestinian Cause.

The two leaders stressed during their meeting in Riyadh that the international community must take measures to end the war in the Middle East and launch a peace process aimed at the two-state solution.

The last talks between the Egyptian president and the Jordanian king took place in October over the phone as it also focused on the Israeli aggression against Palestinian territories and the risks of regional escalation.