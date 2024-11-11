Malawi: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Empowerment At National Youth Summit

In a powerful reaffirmation of the government's commitment to empowering Malawi's youth, Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchiz Mkandawire, has emphasized the central role that young people will play in driving the nation's development. Speaking at the official opening of the 2024 National Youth Summit in Lilongwe, Mkandawire called on the youth to seize the opportunities available to them and become active participants in shaping the country's future.

The summit, which has drawn over 500 youth leaders from across the nation, runs from November 11 to 13, 2024, and is themed "A Renewed Commitment to Youth Development Towards Malawi 2063." This year's summit is a part of the government's ongoing efforts to engage young people in the national development process, under the framework of the Malawi 2063 Vision--the country's long-term strategic vision for transformation and sustainable development.

Youth: The Drivers of Malawi's Development

Minister Mkandawire's remarks highlighted the vital role that young people will play in the realization of Malawi's 2063 agenda, particularly in economic development and nation-building. He acknowledged the challenges faced by many youth, including limited access to capital, employment opportunities, and skills training. However, he emphasized that the government is committed to addressing these issues through initiatives such as the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), which offers loans to support youth-led businesses.

"Government is committed to assisting the youth through various economic initiatives, including NEEF loans, as we are aware of the huge responsibility that youths have in achieving Malawi 2063," Mkandawire said.

The NEEF initiative is one of several government programs aimed at addressing youth unemployment and promoting entrepreneurship. The fund offers affordable loans to young people who are keen on starting or expanding businesses, aiming to help them become self-sufficient and contribute to the broader economy.

A Platform for Youth Engagement and Collaboration

The National Youth Summit is a crucial platform for young people to share ideas, experiences, and challenges, and to explore solutions for advancing the national agenda. According to Duncan Chiyani, the Board Chairperson for the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), the summit provides an invaluable opportunity for young people to engage in dialogue and discuss their role in Malawi's future.

"This summit is an important platform because it allows us, as young people, to share experiences and ideas that will drive the national agenda. It's about collaboration, and it's about ensuring that the youth remain at the heart of national development," said Chiyani.

He also issued a challenge to the youth of Malawi, urging them to think beyond conventional limits and dream big. "The young people are at the centre of Malawi 2063, and this calls for their full commitment to driving the country towards the realization of the vision," Chiyani added.

The focus on youth empowerment is not only a moral imperative but a necessity, given that more than 60% of Malawi's population is under the age of 25. This youthful demographic represents a tremendous potential workforce and a powerful catalyst for national progress, but only if they are adequately supported and given the tools to succeed.

Fostering Ambition and Innovation

At the heart of the summit's discussions is the need to encourage youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship. Government and non-governmental organizations alike are increasingly recognizing the potential for young people to lead in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing. However, these sectors require modern skills, access to financing, and opportunities for professional development, which are areas that the government and stakeholders are striving to improve.

"We must ensure that the youth have access to the right skills, tools, and resources. The potential for innovation among young people is vast, and we need to nurture that creativity," Mkandawire stressed. He also noted that the government is working with international partners and local organizations to provide training and internships to equip youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the modern economy.

The Road Ahead: Turning Vision into Reality

While government initiatives like NEEF are vital in providing support for youth-led businesses, there is also recognition that youth empowerment extends beyond financial support. It encompasses education, job creation, and the creation of a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation. The government's vision for youth empowerment is inextricably linked to the broader goals of Malawi 2063, which seeks to transform the country into an industrialized, middle-income economy by 2063.

As the summit continues, it will focus on practical solutions to overcoming the barriers that prevent young people from reaching their full potential. These discussions will not only inform policy but also inspire youth leaders to become change-makers in their own communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For many, the key takeaway from the summit is the call for ambition and action. As Chiyani noted, young people must be encouraged to aim high and remain committed to the vision of a better Malawi. With the right resources, mentorship, and opportunities, the youth of today could become the leaders of tomorrow.

A Renewed Commitment

As the 2024 National Youth Summit draws to a close, there is hope that the discussions and resolutions from the event will lead to concrete actions aimed at empowering Malawi's youth. The government's commitment to youth development is evident, but ensuring that this commitment translates into tangible results will require continued collaboration between the public sector, private sector, and civil society.

In the coming years, as Malawi strives to meet the ambitious goals of Malawi 2063, the true test will lie in how effectively the nation can harness the power of its youth to drive sustainable development, create jobs, and build a better future for all.

The summit serves as a timely reminder of the critical role that young people will play in shaping the nation's future, and how investing in their success is an investment in the country's prosperity.