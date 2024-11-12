Zimbabwe: Macheso Vows to Uplift Less Privileged Artists

ALICK Macheso has vowed to continue empowering children of living and departed music legends as a way of giving back to the arts sector.

The 56-year-old said he made it to the top through the assistance he got from other musicians, who had a soft spot for him.

He opened up on the sidelines of his family show held at Jongwe Corner in Harare on Sunday, where he shared the stage with songbird Jean Masters.

Jean Masters made it to acclaim with the help of the late businessman-cum-jazz crooner, Josphat Masters.

Better known for his philanthropic work, Macheso who employs over 35 band members, said his heart bleeds for the children of living and the late music legends.

"My heart bleeds each time I meet children of music legends who helped me along the way. I might be a well-known musician at the moment but it took a lot of effort from other musicians who assisted me.

"I have been working with Selmor Mtukudzi and Tendai Manatsa because I appreciate the role played by their parents in my career.

"The late Oliver Mtukudzi and Zex Manatsa inspired some of us to work hard," he said.

The sungura ace, who has fought many battles in his life, challenged top artistes to empower others.

"I have noticed that we tend to create unnecessary fights in this industry which is quite unfortunate, to say the least.

"We should always try our best to help the other person who has potential.

"In my case, I have an open door policy where I welcome all the artists who need my expertise. I have recording facilities and I also try my best to ensure that I accommodate them when they want to be my curtain-raisers," he said.

Plucked from the back of beyond, Macheso said he was living his dream considering his tough upbringing after being deserted by his father as a toddler.

"My struggles are well-documented as an artiste but I have since moved on to be where I am today.

"All the struggles I went through in life made me strong and I am grateful because I am now stronger and even better."

Over the years, Macheso has managed to groom several children of music legends.

Morgan and Tendai Dembo, the sons of the late Leonard Dembo passed through Macheso's great tutelage.

Tryson Chimbetu, the son of Marxist Brothers co-founder Naison Chimbetu, had a successful stint with the Orchestra Mberikwazvo outfit.

On the long list of beneficiaries is Tedious Muchapedza Matsito Junior, who stayed at Macheso's house for over a year learning to perfect his career.

Besides assisting the children of music legends, Macheso has also shared the stage with some of the yesteryear musicians who are struggling to make ends meet.

Hosiah Chipanga is one of the musicians who has managed to "jump-start" his career by working with Macheso as a supporting act.