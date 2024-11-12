Rwandan Watchdog Leader Appointed to Transparency International Board

Apollinaire Mupiganyi, a Rwandan national, has been elected to the Board of Transparency International (TI), the global anti-corruption movement with chapters in more than 100 countries. Mupiganyi, who joined TI in 2007, currently serves as Executive Director of TI-Rwanda since 2009.

The election took place on November 10, during TI's Annual Membership Meeting that kicked off on November 8.

Mupiganyi will serve a three-year term alongside fellow new board member Dion Abdool from Trinidad and Tobago, and Christina Margaryan from Armenia, who was elected to the Membership Accreditation Committee.

"It's a great opportunity for me to join the board," Mupiganyi said in an interview. "Building on our movement's successes, I am committed to amplifying TI's voice in regional and global forums on emerging issues. My focus will be on advancing TI's 2030 strategic priorities, including expanding civic space for accountability, enforcing justice, stopping the flow of illicit funds, and fostering community leadership against corruption."

Before his election to the board, Mupiganyi contributed to the development of TI's Strategy 2030 as a member of a 15-expert Task Force and has also served on the Strategy Reference Group, an advisory committee guiding the organization's 2030 strategy implementation.

About Transparency International and its Board of Directors

Transparency International is a global organization working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption.

With a mission to combat corruption and promote transparency, accountability, and integrity across all sectors of society, TI focuses on issues with the greatest impact on people's lives and holds the powerful accountable for the common good. Through advocacy, campaigns, and research, TI exposes systems that enable corruption, calling for transparency and integrity in all areas of public life.

TI's Board of Directors, elected by the Annual Membership Meeting, is responsible for setting the organization's strategy and policy and supervising its activities. The Board consists of executive members, eight ordinary members, and two independent members, all of whom hold equal rights and responsibilities.