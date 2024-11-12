Zimbabwe: Chivayo Fulfills Pledge to Scotland FC After Northern Region Soccer League Triumph

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo says he has delivered the 20 Toyota Aquas he promised Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) soccer champions Scotland Football Club following their promotion into the Premier Soccer League.

Scotland FC, owned by legislator Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya, clinched their promotion with a decisive victory over Black Mambas and pipping MWOS FC for sole ticket into the country's elite league.

In a post on X (formerly twitter) Chivayo celebrated the Club's recent championship victory in with a generous show of support, fulfilling his promise to the team.

"Following my pledge to support SCOTLAND FC, I am thrilled to congratulate the team and Hon. Scott Sakupwanya on their incredible win against MWOS, securing a place in the Premier Soccer League," Chivayo stated.

He announced his intent to honor the USD 1 million pledge he made to the club, describing it as a tribute to the team's resilience and hard work.

"I will gladly go ahead and honour the USD 1 million pledge I made to the club as a token in recognition of their relentless dedication and commitment that saw them rise to the top of the Northern Region Soccer League table. It is quite remarkable how this team, founded from humble beginnings in Mabvuku, has now earned its place among Zimbabwe's elite clubs in the PSL," he said

Scotland FC's stellar season performance has inspired Chivayo to deepen his support, pledging an additional USD 600,000, a contribution, he says, is aimed at strengthening the team as they prepare to face the rigorous competition in the PSL.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am pleased to further commit an additional pledge of USD 600,000 to assist their PSL journey. I do hope that this small gesture will aid the team's preparations for the upcoming season by supporting player signings and enhancing their conditions of service," Chivayo said

Chivayo's faith in the team's potential is unwavering, as he voiced his belief that Scotland FC could achieve historic success in their debut PSL season.

"I personally believe that with the right resources and motivation, SCOTLAND FC is set to make history as the first PSL champions in their debut season... WATCH THE SPACE!" he declared.

The businessman also expressed admiration for Sakupwanya's leadership and his role in empowering young players from Mabvuku.

"Once again, I congratulate the whole team and particularly its chairman for his visionary leadership and his dedication to empowering young players from Mabvuku. With the little I have, I reaffirm my commitment to supporting this remarkable team as they continue to rise, as part of my ongoing philanthropic mission to elevate local talent through contributions that make a real difference to the community." Chivayo said