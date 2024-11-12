South Africa: Urgent Intervention Needed to Address Illicit Gun Violence and Resource Shortages in the Western Cape

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Ian Cameron MP.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is deeply alarmed by the tragic escalation of gun violence in the Western Cape this past weekend. The lives lost and communities impacted underscore the dire need for effective policing and resources to combat crime. Unfortunately, the root of these ongoing issues is a persistent lack of resources from the National South African Police Service (SAPS), compounded by operational inefficiencies within the SAPS, leaving our communities vulnerable.

In Manenberg, for instance, where 3 people tragically lost their lives and 4 were injured over the weekend due to gun violence, police resources have been steadily depleted over time by the National South African Police Service. Vehicles that were redirected to Operation Restore were never replaced, leaving the station and its officers unable to adequately respond to calls for assistance. This situation is mirrored across the province, where specialised units such as the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) are similarly constrained by resources being depleted by the National SAPS. Shockingly, the AGU has not received new vehicles since 2019, often having to borrow vehicles from already strained police stations, limiting their capacity to conduct large-scale, disruptive operations against gang and gun violence.

Furthermore, the role of crime intelligence has diminished, as the reduction of resources by the National SAPS prevent the timely gathering and sharing of crucial information. An effective crime-fighting strategy hinges on real-time intelligence, yet this remains unattainable due to the severe under-resourcing of relevant SAPS units.

To compound these challenges, the collaboration between SAPS and other critical departments--such as Correctional Services and the Department of Justice (DoJ)--is lacking.

There is an urgent need for a more integrated approach that ensures local police stations are notified when parolees are released into their precincts and that parolees are effectively monitored. Furthermore, close coordination with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is essential to secure stronger and swifter convictions in court. The breakdown in these processes further hampers efforts to protect communities and bring offenders to justice.

The DA is once again calling for the devolution of policing powers to the Western Cape provincial government to enable local approaches to the unique safety needs of the Western Cape.

With more localised authority, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town could fast-track gun crime cases by conducting ballistic testing and crime scene investigations locally. This devolution would alleviate pressure on the national budget, ensure greater accountability at a local level, and expedite the conviction of gun-related offenders. We believe this approach will strengthen law enforcement and improve public safety in a way that is simply not achievable under the current centralisation.

The safety of our communities is non-negotiable, and the DA will continue to advocate for the resources and reforms needed to end the scourge of gun violence in the Western Cape. We call on national government to prioritise SAPS resourcing, restore vehicles to local police stations, and support the devolution of policing to provincial and municipal authorities.

The time for action is now; our communities cannot wait any longer for their right to safety and security. While resources present challenges, SAPS leadership must be transparent on whether we have the correct people in critical positions.