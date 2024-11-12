Ethiopia, Australia Highlight On Importance of Deepening Partnership Within Multilateral Forums

11 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs State Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, met today with Julia Niblett, Ambassador of Australia to Ethiopia.

On the occasion, the two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in trade and investment.

Ambassador Mesganu reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations through active diplomatic engagement.

He highlighted the need to focus on advancing economic and aviation cooperation as key areas for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Niblett praised the existing collaborative achievements in agriculture, humanitarian assistance, food security, education, and gender equality.

She also stressed the significance of continuing to build on these successes and broadening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Both sides agreed on the importance of deepening their partnership and collaboration within multilateral forums, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

