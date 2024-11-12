Sudan: Human Rights Watch Calls for Protection Force in Sudan As Attacks On Civilians Escalate

Nairobi — A prominent human rights group is calling for the deployment of peacekeepers in Sudan, following a recent wave of attacks on civilians in Al Jazirah state widely blamed on the Rapid Support Forces, one of the warring sides in the country's ongoing conflict.

Human Rights Watch says the situation has become so grim that a mission is needed to protect the population.

According to a local pro-democracy group, the Wad Madani Resistance Committee, 169 people have been killed since the violence started in southeastern Jazirah state on Oct. 20.

The attacks began after a commander for the Rapid Support Forces defected and joined the Sudanese army. Rights groups report that in response, RSF forces entered villages and towns in the area where the commander was from and carried out targeted killings and abuse.

Laetitia Bader, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Africa division, said the violations have added more problems for a population reeling from more than 18 months of war.

"Sudanese women's rights groups have been documenting cases of sexual violence against women and girls in these towns and villages. And we're talking here about over 30 towns and villages which have been attacked in recent weeks, and these attacks are ongoing," Bader said. "It led to massive displacement of the civilian population in an area where people had already fled to and from. So it's just adding to the layers of suffering."

The RSF has denied attacking communities in Jazirah state and has accused Sudanese forces of arming local communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The RSF and Sudan's military have been at war since April of last year. Rival generals lead the parties and are locked in a power struggle.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch and other observers are calling for the deployment of peacekeepers to Jazirah and other parts of Sudan, in hopes of protecting civilians.

Getting a presence on the ground could deter further attacks and help monitor humanitarian obstruction, Bader said, and also play a role in bolstering local cease-fire efforts and efforts by emergency response teams to provide assistance.

"Right now the problem is that what is happening at the local level cannot act alone," Bader added.

Ahmed Hashi, a Horn of Africa political and security commentator, said troops are needed, and strong action must be taken against the leaders of the warring groups.

"There is a need to send at least 50,000 United Nations soldiers. There is a need to take the criminal generals to the International Criminal Court and issue a warrant for their arrest," Hashi said. "It is important for the United Nations to put its foot down on conflicts because they are going to metastasize into a massive humanitarian catastrophe."

In a report issued last month, the office of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock at the human rights violations often witnessed in Sudan's western Darfur region being repeated in the Jazirah area.

The United Nations Security Council is slated to discuss the report on Sudan later this month.