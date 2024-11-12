Uganda: Youths Arrested Over Museveni's Unfulfilled Pledges in Kibuku Released

A group of 18 youth leaders from Bukedi sub-region who were recently arrested and detained at Kibuku Central Police Station after staging a demonstration over an unfulfilled presidential pledge have been released.

The release was ordered by National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman Eastern region, Mike Mukula, and facilitated through the Vice President's office.

After their release, the youth leaders were led to meet President Yoweri Museveni in Pallisa District, where he was addressing a rally as he ends his three-day tour in Bukedi.

The demonstration stemmed from grievances over unfulfilled promises made to the youth leaders by the president during last election.

"Their issues have been addressed. We shall be meeting them very soon as we continue with our zonal tours. We believe in resolving the issues," Mukula said shortly after the group meeting with President, confirming the president's commitment to addressing the youth leaders' concerns.

Eastern Youth Member of Parliament, Bernard Odoi, shed light on the circumstances that led to the arrest of the youth leaders.

"These youth leaders expected to be included on the list of individuals meeting the president. When their names were excluded, they decided to travel to Kibuku to express their dissatisfaction directly," Odoi explained, adding that the youth had a genuine cause for action given the overdue pledge.

The released youth leaders include, Amina Namisugu, Vice Chairperson of Kibuku District Gerald Tenko, NRM Chairperson for Eastern Division Tororo, Joseph Omondo, NRM Youth League Chairperson in Nagongera, Isaac Orono, former male youth councillor for Tororo; Amina Were, Youth Councillor for Kibuku, Harriet Awino, former female youth councillor for Tororo and Bernard Opio, NRM Youth Chairperson for Nabiyonga.

The youth leaders had previously endorsed President Museveni as their sole candidate for the 2026 elections, adding weight to their expectation that the president would honor his pledge to them.

"We hope the president's pledge will be fulfilled soon. This commitment from both Mukula and the president himself gives us some hope," Odoi said.