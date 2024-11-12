Uganda: Kampala Vegan Fest Advocates for Plant-Based Diets to Combat Rising Health Risks

The event was organised by the Kampala Vegan Fest to encourage Ugandans to make healthier dietary choices that not only improve individual well-being but also contribute to animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Kampala -- The Kampala Vegan Fest brought health and wellness into the spotlight this weekend, as health experts urged Ugandans to embrace plant-based diets to combat the country's rising rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The festival emphasized the benefits of mindful eating habits, promoting green foods and vegetables as a path to better health outcomes and a sustainable lifestyle.

The event was organised by the Kampala Vegan Fest to encourage Ugandans to make healthier dietary choices that not only improve individual well-being but also contribute to animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Innocent Nabaasa, the festival's executive director, underscored the urgent need for dietary change.

"Choosing healthier foods is not just about our physical well-being, it's also about respecting the lives of animals," said Ms Nabaasa.

She called on Ugandans to adopt plant-based diets and advocated for schools to offer nutritious, balanced meals that promote student health and development.

Ms Nabaasa also highlighted the growing impact of NCDs, including cancer, diabetes, and hypertension, all linked to diet and lifestyle.

"The food we consume is a major factor in the rise of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension," she stated. Citing health statistics, she added,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, over 1,000 new cases of cancer are reported annually in Uganda, with many cases linked to lifestyle choices, including diet. This is why it's so important that we all start to mind what we eat."

The festival also featured advice from renowned nutrition expert Dr Paul Kasenene, who emphasized the importance of plant-based eating for long-term health.

"Just because you don't have symptoms doesn't mean you're healthy; real health is built on mindful, nutritious eating," said Dr Kasenene.

He recommended that 90% of one's diet come from plant sources, with animal products limited to 300 grams weekly to reduce health risks associated with high animal protein intake.

Ms Nabaasa "Food isn't just about enjoyment; it has real consequences for our lives," he said, encouraging Ugandans to consume more organic foods and green vegetables.

The Kampala Vegan Fest represents a growing movement in Uganda to raise awareness about diet's impact on health and the environment.

Organisers and health advocates are hopeful that this event will inspire more Ugandans to make informed, healthier food choices that promote both personal and ecological well-being.

Renowned nutrionist Paul Kasene was at hand to dispense advice