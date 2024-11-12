Uganda: Govt Repatriates 146 Migrant Workers From Saudi Arabia After Pardon

The Government has repatriated 146 Ugandans stranded in Saudi Arabia's deportation centers and prisons, including 54 who arrived home over the weekend.

The effort, led by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, follows an agreement between Uganda and Saudi Arabia reached during an official visit last month.

The government is also urging Ugandans residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without proper documentation to take advantage of an amnesty set to expire in December.

Esther Anyakun Davinia, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, highlighted the government's continued commitment to the welfare of Ugandans abroad.

"This is a key development and underscores our commitment to the welfare of our citizens abroad," she stated, expressing satisfaction with the recent progress.

The Saudi pardon for Ugandan migrant workers was negotiated during a ministerial visit led by Anyakun from October 14-17, where she held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Alrajhi.

The discussions resulted in an agreement to release Ugandans who had been detained in the Kingdom.

"Saudi Arabia agreed to pardon Ugandan migrant workers who had been stranded in deportation centers and prisons across the Kingdom," Anyakun stated.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, the government has emphasised the importance of an amnesty granted to Ugandans currently residing without proper documentation, which is set to expire in December.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister urged all affected Ugandans to act quickly

"We urge all Ugandans in the UAE to seize this opportunity to return home without incurring penalties," she said, highlighting the limited time remaining to take advantage of the offer.

Anyakun also confirmed that the Ministry is working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration support for returnees.

"The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the rights of Ugandan migrant workers abroad," she said.

She noted that the Ministry is pursuing both diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to assist Ugandans returning from difficult circumstances.

"Our recent progress, in partnership with both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirms our commitment to ensuring that Ugandan workers are treated with respect and dignity," she said.