Uganda: 15 Activists Arrested in Kampala Over Anti-Oil Pipeline Protest

Police in Kampala have arrested 15 activists who were protesting outside Parliament on Monday against Uganda's ongoing oil developments.

The activists, primarily young Ugandans, were demonstrating against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a major project they argue threatens the environment and the livelihoods of local communities.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrests, stating that the demonstrators, currently held at the Central Police Station, are facing charges of "common nuisance."

Onyango explained, "They are against this development and chose to demonstrate at Parliament. We managed to arrest 15 individuals."

He further urged Ugandans to adopt peaceful methods for protesting, stressing the importance of lawful demonstrations.

The activists are strongly opposed to the EACOP project, which will transport oil from Uganda to Tanzania.

They have expressed concerns about its potential impact on biodiversity, displacement of communities, and environmental degradation.

Environmental groups have previously warned about the harm the project could cause to natural resources, including Lake Victoria and several national parks, as well as the increased carbon emissions associated with oil transportation.

Earlier, students and ordinary Ugandans, united under the banner of Students Against EACOP Uganda, delivered a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among.

The petition demands that the Ugandan government, alongside international stakeholders Total Energies and the Chinese firm CNOOC, halt the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The petitioners argue that the project will have devastating environmental and human rights consequences.

One of the major concerns highlighted is the pipeline's potential impact on Uganda's natural resources, especially Lake Victoria, which the pipeline will pass through for nearly a third of its 1,443-kilometer route.

The activists argue that the project threatens biodiversity in key national parks, such as Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth, and will contribute to global carbon emissions, exacerbating climate change.

"We refuse to die for fossil fuels in the face of a worsening climate crisis," the petition states, condemning the environmental implications of the pipeline, including the displacement of thousands of Ugandans from their ancestral lands and the destruction of local wildlife habitats.

The petitioners also accuse the government and oil companies of failing to fairly compensate those affected by the pipeline's construction.

"The biased compensation process has left many frustrated and displaced, with some even forced into refugee camps," the petition claims.

In addition to demanding the immediate cessation of the project, Students Against EACOP Uganda is urging the government to reinstate displaced individuals to their lands and properties.

The activists argue that ongoing displacement has led to severe psychological distress and threatens the future of those impacted.

The petition further calls on the Ugandan government to prioritise renewable energy solutions, such as solar power, in response to the global shift away from fossil fuels.

"We demand that the government, Total Energies, and CNOOC endorse and sign a fossil-free treaty, promoting a transition to clean energy," the petition reads.

The activists are also calling on Parliament to pass a resolution showing the government's commitment to safeguarding Uganda's environment and securing a sustainable future for future generations.

Addressing the repression faced by activists opposing the pipeline, the petition adds, "With the many attempts to protest, where the majority of our members have been arrested and remanded to Luziira Maximum Security Prison, we urge the government to prioritise the will of ordinary Ugandans over the profits of a few."