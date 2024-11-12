Uganda: 16 Inmates From Mbarara Main Prison Among S.6 Candidates Sitting for UACE Exams

A total of 16 inmates from Mbarara Main Prison were among the 142,009 candidates across Uganda that begun their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams today.

These Senior Six candidates from Mbarara Main Inmates Secondary School Sat their exams at Gracious Secondary School, as their own school lacks an examination center.

The inmates, who were initially rejected by other schools due to their prison status, now have the opportunity to participate in the national exams.

Elvis Kasangaki, the headteacher of Gracious Secondary School, expressed his commitment to inclusivity, explaining that the inmates were no different from other students.

"We have no problem with the inmates," Kasangaki stated. "They are human beings, and being in prison doesn't mean they can't sit and learn with other students from the community."

The decision to host the inmates was a collaborative effort, with Gracious Secondary School stepping in where other institutions hesitated.

Kasangaki addressed the reluctance of other schools to accept the prisoners.

"Other schools feared that having inmates would create a bad image," he said. "But we chose to help them because the government had requested us to provide a platform for them to sit their exams."

Musanyana Winnie, headteacher of Mbarara Main Inmates Secondary School, shared her thoughts on the significance of this opportunity for the inmates.

"These 16 candidates are pioneers for Senior Six at Mbarara Main Prison," she said. "We expect them to perform well, as we have done everything on our part to prepare them. This is a significant moment for them and for the future of education in the prison."

Musanyana expressed gratitude for the support extended by Gracious Secondary School, emphasizing that without this partnership, the inmates would not have had the chance to participate in the exams.

"We are thankful to Gracious for accommodating our candidates," she noted. "We hope that these students will excel and set a precedent for others in similar situations."