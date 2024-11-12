Uganda: Diplomatic Woes - Shadow Minister Calls for Urgent Foreign Policy Overhaul

In the past year, several Ugandan ambassadors have been recalled or declared persona non grata by host countries, with the latest being the Ugandan Ambassador to Nigeria.

The Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Muwada Nkunyingi, has sounded the alarm over Uganda's deteriorating diplomatic representation abroad.

In the past year, several Ugandan ambassadors have been recalled or declared persona non grata by host countries, with the latest being the Ugandan Ambassador to Nigeria.

"This trend is unacceptable and embarrassing," Nkunyingi stated. "We need to address the root causes of this degeneration and ensure our diplomats are equipped to represent Uganda effectively."

Nkunyingi, also the MP for Kyadondo East, is urging the government to expedite the finalization of a codified foreign policy.

"A clear policy framework will guide our diplomats and prevent such incidents in the future," he emphasized.

Moreover, Nkunyingi highlighted the plight of Ugandans trapped in insecure regions due to lack of travel advice from the government.

"Many Ugandans are stranded in countries like Myanmar, India, and Cairo, facing immense risks.

The government must provide timely and accurate travel advisories to protect its citizens."

The recent incident involving Uganda's Ambassador to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng, who was declared persona non grata due to inappropriate conduct, underscores the need for a comprehensive foreign policy.

Muwada says these government's prompt attention to these concerns is crucial to restoring Uganda's diplomatic reputation and ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad.