Uganda: Bobi Rallies Kisoro to Turn the Tables On NRM

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Robert Kyangulanyi, has urged the people of Kisoro to be wary of false promises from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regarding vote percentages.

During his campaign rally for the NUP candidate Salim Sultana in the upcoming Kisoro Woman MP by-election, Kyangulanyi emphasized the importance of critical thinking and cautioned against believing unrealistic claims.

"For a long time, Museveni has been telling you that the people of Kisoro should vote NRM with a hundred percent," Mr Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, said.

"I want to tell you that it's no longer the case. So, you need to make a statement by voting for Sultana to Parliament."

Kyangulanyi, along with NUP Secretary General Lewis Lubongoya and party Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa, actively campaigned for Salim Sultana in the Kisoro Woman MP by-election.

Upon arrival in Nyakabande, Kyangulanyi and his convoy were initially blocked by the police and the UPDF, but they were later allowed to proceed.

However, in the midst of his journey, Kyangulanyi and his convoy were caught in a heavy rain that lasted nearly 40 minutes.

After the rain, Kyangulanyi and the party candidate, Salim Sultana, were seen walking and chanting "People Power, Our Power."

As they approached Kisoro town, they were greeted by large crowds of supporters along the road, while UPDF trucks made way for the convoy.

Speaking to the masses at Mayor's Gardens in Kisoro Municipality, Kyangulanyi further noted the long-standing discrimination, especially based on tribal differences, and emphasized that this approach no longer works.

He also reminded the people of Kisoro that in 2021, he was denied the opportunity to campaign in the district.

"I had to come personally to stand with the people, youth, and women of Kisoro. For a long period, we have been discriminated against, but that no longer works," Kyangulanyi said.

During the campaign, Salim Sultana urged the people of Kisoro to vote for her, promising to fight for their needs. She added that she would work to improve the tourism roads, which have long been neglected.

Kyangulanyi continued to rally the people of Kisoro to vote for Salim Sultana on November 14, 2024.

The Kisoro Woman MP seat became vacant following the passing of Sarah Mateke, and six candidates are vying for the position.

The Kisoro by-election has become a significant battleground, with the NRM intensifying its campaign efforts.

The party's candidate, Rose Kabagyeni, is also being supported by the top leadership to carry out her campaigns.

Kyangulanyi's campaigning efforts come amid his own presidential aspirations and the NUP's push for greater representation in Uganda's politics.

His involvement in the Kisoro by-election highlights the significance of this seat for the party's growth and influence.