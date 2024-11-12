Uganda: UNHCR Urges Public to Reject Hate Speech Against Refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has issued a strong call for the public to reject misinformation and hate speech targeting refugees, highlighting the significant dangers these narratives pose to refugee communities.

In a recent statement on the organization's X account, UNHCR emphasized that misinformation and harmful stereotypes threaten the safety, well-being, and overall protection of refugees worldwide.

"Misinformation and hate speech targeting refugees have severe consequences on their safety, well-being, and protection," the UNHCR stated on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The organization urged communities to challenge harmful rhetoric by sharing accurate information and showing empathy towards refugees, who are often among the most vulnerable populations.

UNHCR's appeal comes amid a growing wave of misinformation that portrays refugees in a negative light, often fueling hostility and discrimination in host communities.

The agency advocates for a shift in the narrative surrounding refugees by replacing stereotypes with factual information and promoting understanding.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign encouraging individuals and organizations to use #NoToHate to amplify positive stories and facts about refugees.