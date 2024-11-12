Uganda: Police Investigate String of Vehicle Fires On Entebbe Expressway

The police have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire, while also urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained to prevent such incidents.

The Police in Entebbe are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on the Entebbe Expressway on Sunday, 10th November.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:58pm, with a vehicle engulfed in flames near Nambigirwa Bridge.

The vehicle, a Subaru with the registration number UBB 837 C, was found abandoned at the scene.

This marks the third vehicle fire reported on the Entebbe Expressway in recent weeks, raising concerns among local authorities.

The police have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire, while also urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained to prevent such incidents.

"We advise drivers to carry portable fire extinguishers to help control fires before they escalate and cause extensive damage," said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in any of the recent vehicle fire incidents. Authorities continue to look into the matter and will release further updates as investigations progress.