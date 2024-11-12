Uganda: EALA Speaker Ntakirutimana Faces Censure Motion Over Incompetence

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), sitting in Kampala, has resolved to impeach its speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana for alleged incompetence and violations of the oath of allegiance in the Treaty for the establishment of the EALA as the East African legislative organ.

Mr Ntakirutimana, who was elected in accordance with Article 53 of the Treaty, is accused of failing to uphold transparency and the duties prescribed for his position.

Members of the Assembly, led by Gerald Seranda, have accused Speaker Ntakirutimana of violating Rule 3(1) of the Rules of Procedure, which mandates the Assembly to exercise its mandate independently, free from external instructions or orders from any person or authority.

The members expressed concerns about Ntakirutimana's continued disregard for the Treaty and the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly, warning that this risks undermining the existence and effectiveness of the Assembly itself.

In accordance with Articles 6(d), 9(4), and 53(3) of the Treaty and Rules 3(1) and 8 of the Rules of Procedure, the Assembly resolves to remove Ntakirutimana from the office of Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly on the following grounds:

1. Surrendering the independence and oversight mandate of the Assembly to other organs of the Community, such as the Council and Secretariat, contrary to Article 9(4) and 49 of the Treaty and Rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure. 2. Unilaterally changing agreed programmes of the Assembly without involving the Chairpersons of Committees, contrary to Rule 60(2) of the Rules of Procedure. 3. Using unparliamentary language in the Chamber, contrary to parliamentary conventions, common decency, and the decorum required of presiding officers. 4. Incompetence, including but not limited to: (a) Failure to learn and abide by the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly; (b) Irregularly referring and deferring duly laid reports to committees, contrary to the Rules of Procedure; (c) Referring matters before the Assembly to unknown processes and procedures outside the Rules of Procedure, such as "kamukunji"; (d) Failure to guide the House during debates, instead deferring this responsibility to Clerks, contrary to Article 56 of the Treaty and Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure.

Last week, the Assembly was adjourned prematurely after disagreements arose among EALA members from Kenya, who protested a report on the mismanagement of funds amounting to nearly $6 million.

These funds were meant for the Congo Peace Management Fund but were misappropriated by the former Secretary-General, Peter Mathuki.

Speaker Ntakirutimana had referred the report back to the Rules Committee for further scrutiny.