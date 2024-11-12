Uganda: Analysts Warn of 'Briefcase' Political Parties Flooding Uganda's Electoral Commission

Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

Senior political analyst Wandera Ogalo voiced skepticism about the intentions behind many of these new registrations.

As Uganda's 2026 general elections draw closer, the nation is witnessing a spike in new political formations, with various groups rushing to register with the Electoral Commission (EC).

Some analysts, however, are expressing concerns over what they describe as "briefcase political parties"--organizations that exist in name only, often driven by economic motives rather than genuine political aspirations.

Senior political analyst Wandera Ogalo voiced skepticism about the intentions behind many of these new registrations.

He pointed out that many of these parties lack concrete agendas or strategies to truly compete for power, suggesting they may not have been formed with serious political ambitions.

"Last time I checked, we had over 30 political parties," Ogalo remarked. "Many of these are briefcase political parties; they are not really formed seriously for purposes of attaining power. They exist more as entities for those who stand to benefit economically."

The latest of these new formations is the Citizens' Accord Party (CAP), which recently began the process of signature collection, as required by Uganda's Political Parties and Organizations Act.

This exercise is a critical step for any prospective political party, as it must gather a list of at least fifty members from two-thirds of Uganda's districts before being fully registered.

CAP's leaders have expressed enthusiasm about their initiative, but analysts like Ogalo are doubtful about their motives.

"The programme, the agenda, and the people--these are the things that make a party," Ogalo emphasized, "not just a name."

This wave of new registrations has led many observers to question whether Uganda's political landscape is becoming overcrowded with parties that serve more as financial vehicles than as platforms for meaningful change.

According to another senior analyst, Erias Tumwebaze, some of these parties may be set up solely to attract financial benefits rather than to advance genuine political ideologies.

"Although smart at lodging in the registration of new parties, driving them to draw mass support is a journey which many initiators have failed to spark off," Tumwebaze stated.

He suggested that the founders of these briefcase parties are often "await[ing] in the dark corner to initiate monetary transactions" rather than engaging in substantive political work.

In support of this view, analysts argue that while Uganda's constitution, under Article 72(1), grants citizens the right to form political parties, this should not lead to an abuse of the system.

The excessive creation of parties may not only dilute Uganda's political landscape but could also foster cynicism among voters.

Julius Mucunguzi, spokesperson for the Electoral Commission, remarked, "The growing numbers do not justify a rush. Only a few new political entities actually go on to play a meaningful role in Uganda's democratic process."

However, the surge in political party registrations remains a complex issue. While some Ugandans view the proliferation of political parties as a testament to freedom of association, others see it as a growing problem.

Ogalo echoed this sentiment, asserting, "If you have such a political oversight, political properties, and there are very few you hear of, then they will not have been formed up, really, for the purpose of power."

The EC, meanwhile, is left with the challenging task of ensuring compliance with legal requirements while navigating an increasingly cluttered field of applicants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Richard Kamugisha, acting Secretary for the EC, has recently reminded political promoters of CAP and other emerging parties of the need to fulfill the signature collection exercise by January 30, 2025.

This step is essential in upholding the provisions of Section 7(11) of the Political Parties and Organizations Act, which stipulates that registration must be processed within six months.

As Uganda heads toward its next election cycle, the influx of new parties raises questions about the true state of democracy in the country.

Are these parties genuine voices for new ideologies, or are they mere vehicles for personal and financial gain?

With political analysts like Ogalo and Tumwebaze questioning their motives, the phenomenon of "briefcase" political parties is likely to remain a hot topic in Ugandan political discourse.