Uganda: More Than 50 Stranded Ugandan Migrant Workers Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

11 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

In a significant development, more than 50 stranded Ugandan migrant workers have been successfully repatriated from Saudi Arabia, following a concerted effort between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ugandan government.

These workers, who had been detained for minor charges or were residing in the country without proper work permits, are part of ongoing efforts to bring relief to Ugandans facing difficult circumstances abroad.

The process has been closely overseen by Uganda's State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Hon.

Esther Anyakun, who has been in Saudi Arabia for the past ten days. Alongside her, Uganda's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Zaake Kibedi, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, have been working diligently to facilitate the repatriation.

On his official X platform, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi shared the news, stating: "As a gesture of goodwill, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expedited the repatriation of distressed Ugandan migrant workers. Yesterday, 50 returned to add to a total of 130."

The ongoing repatriation process has brought much-needed relief to Ugandan families anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Walusimbi also noted that efforts to support migrant workers would extend to other countries in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, and Turkey.

The objective is to ensure that workers who are detained or stranded in deportation centers across these nations are given a chance to return to Uganda safely.

Among the 50 workers repatriated were women and men from various regions in Uganda. The full list of names includes:

1. Doreen Bukirwa

2. Jalia Nansubuga

3. Irine Nanyonga

4. Nassimu Naka Amber

5. Mariat Mufanjala

6. Kanyesigye Honest

7. Brenda Nakayise

8. Jastine Kyakuwaile

9. Nantambaazi Regional

10. Faridah Namuli

11. Jackline Kwikiriza

12. Suzan Namatembe

13. Eseza Naigaga

14. Annet Kirabo

15. Anyango Brenda

16. Rebecca Namakula

17. Prossy Nakayenga

18. Ninsiima Ustine

19. Muyindo Mary

20. Esther Nabakiibi

21. Rebecca Namakula

22. Prossy Nakayenga

23. Evasita Basemera

24. Nabukera Laura

25. Shadia Mazzi

26. Nakanwagi Zam

27. Balungi Rehema

28. Barbra Namugga

29. Nakawuki Dinah Kigunddu

30. Ainomugisha Consitanta

31. Sarah Arionget

32. Akello Annmary

33. Julliet Namulabya

34. Julliet Nansubuga

35. Janat Nakayise

36. Cissy Namigadde

37. Joyce Niagara

38. Nabayunga Rashidah

39. Arinaitwe Scovia

40. Betty Nakawuki

41. Stella Mercy Tibakoma

42. Irine Nassozi

43. Ainembabazi Catherine

44. Nakato Moreen

45. Josephine Nabugho

As more workers are repatriated, the Ugandan government, in partnership with organizations like the International Organization for Migration (IOM), is committed to offering support services such as counseling, reintegration programs, and assistance with resettlement for returning migrants.

The government is optimistic that these efforts will continue to alleviate the challenges faced by Ugandan migrant workers abroad.

