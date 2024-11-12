South Africa: Food Borne Poisoning Claims 23 Lives

Twenty-three people in Gauteng have died as a result of food borne-related poisoning after consuming food from spaza shops.

The majority of the deaths have been children between the ages of six and nine.

This is according to Premier Panyaza Lesufi who on Sunday updated residents on the implementation of by-laws to govern spaza shops.

"The first uniform approach across the province was to adopt a mechanism of reporting because we have so many deaths that are taking place that we want to isolate those that are food borne and those that need our immediate attention.

"The Department of Health has been given that task. They've given us their preliminary report, and in that report, they've indicated that the deaths that have been registered thus far. Today, we can confirm that we are at 23 [deaths] which is a sad thing," he said.

He added that a large number of the incidents occurred within schools with the rest being within the community.

Furthermore, at least 441 cases of food poisoning have been reported throughout the province.

"Some of the people were either discharged or they just showed the symptoms of vomiting, stomach aches and related," Lesufi said.

The Premier said from now on, the provincial government will "develop a template" that will be used by medical facilities, schools and community centres so that the province "can be in a position to track the areas that need immediate attention".

"The Department of Health...will then develop a common template that will be utilised as a mechanism and then we'll utilise the law enforcement agencies in terms of the cases that they have to ensure that we have the right figures.

"To us this is important because that becomes the base level of understanding the problem and it becomes the area in which we can record, trace and where intervention is needed, we can be in a position to make that intervention."

Cracking down

Lesufi told the media that the provincial government has taken the decision to ban an agricultural pesticide that has been found to be at the root of some of the deaths.

"The MEC for Agriculture [Vuyiswa Ramokgopa] will formulate the approach on how to deal with that substance. We have agreed...that that substance is banned in our province and that it must not be found in any shops, it must not be found in any informal traders and that the law enforcement agencies will assist us to eliminate it where possible.

"But those that are authorised...the Department of Agriculture will be the institution that will give the licensing and the permission to utilise that," he said.

The Premier added that because by-laws across municipalities are different in managing businesses - including spaza shops - a new uniform approach will be used.

"We have now formally adopted a draft gazette that was signed by the Minister of CoGTA [Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa]. All municipalities in our province, without exception, will now adopt this gazette. These are new by-laws that have been developed nationally.

"These by-laws explain how to register a business, how business should conduct themselves and all those related matters. [This] makes it easier for law enforcement agencies to monitor.

"The next resolution we have taken is the registration of businesses. All businesses - especially that are affecting the issue of our children - have to re-register. That's the process that will also empower those that want to open or operate businesses, but they don't have the financial muscle or the facilities," he said.

Lesufi announced that stakeholder meetings are expected to be held to discuss the challenges.

Speaking at the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the public that the issue is being addressed at the highest levels of government.

In his address, President Ramaphosa highlighted government's serious approach to the matter.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it was working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools to effectively mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticide exposure in school environments.

