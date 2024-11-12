Somalia Reappoints Gen Odawaa As Army Chief Amid Push Against Al-Shabaab

The Somali Council of Ministers has reappointed General Odowa Yusuf Raage as Commander of the Somali Armed Forces, replacing General Ibrahim Muhyiddin, during an emergency meeting held in Mogadishu on Sunday night.

A statement from Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre's office confirmed the cabinet's decision to approve the Ministry of Defense's proposal to reinstate General Raage.

His reappointment is aimed at accelerating Somalia's defence strategy and intensifying efforts to eliminate the Khawarij insurgents, a group linked to al-Shabaab.

General Raage previously led the Somali National Army (SNA) from 2019 until June 2023. He takes over again from General Muhyiddin, who had assumed the position earlier this year.

Raage's return as commander coincides with a renewed government push to ramp up military operations against al-Shabaab and facilitate the transfer of security responsibilities from African Union (AU) forces to Somali national forces.

This leadership change comes as Somalia prepares for the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), set to replace the current AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in early 2025. Both Egypt and Djibouti have pledged support for AUSSOM.

However, Ethiopian forces will be excluded from the mission following Somalia's decision to bar them due to recent diplomatic tensions. Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama confirmed Ethiopia's exclusion over accusations of violating Somali sovereignty.

The reappointment of General Raage and the upcoming AU mission transition highlights Somalia's evolving defence strategy as it seeks to assert greater control over its security operations and reduce insurgent threats.