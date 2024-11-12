In September, Tyla made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for winning the "Best Afrobeats," but she stirred debate by clarifying that she identified with the Amapiano genre rather than Afrobeats

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) winners have been announced. Held on Sunday at Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom, this marked the seventh time the event took place in the UK. Hosted by British singer Rita Ora for a third time, the ceremony celebrated top global and regional talent across various music genres.

South African rising star Tyla took centre stage by winning "Best Afrobeats," beating a solid line-up of Nigerian contenders, including Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Tems.

Tyla also won "Best African Act," surpassing music stars such as Asake, Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe from South Africa, and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz. Tyla also won the Best R&B category, beating Kehlani, SZA, Tinashe, Usher, and Victoria Monét.

She was nominated for best new artiste alongside Ayra Starr, but American's Benson Boone won it.

This accomplishment makes Tyla the first African artiste to win three single-night awards at the MTV EMAs.

Afrobeats U-Turn

In September, Tyla made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for winning the "Best Afrobeats" category, becoming the first African female artiste to secure the award since its inception in 2023.

However, she stirred debate by clarifying that she identified with the Amapiano genre rather than Afrobeats, stating, "This is so special but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group African singers under Afrobeats. Afrobeats have opened many doors for us, but African music is diverse--it's more than just Afrobeats. I represent Amapiano and my culture. This is a shout-out to my fellow VMA nominees, Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Ayra Starr. Africa to the world!"

Her comments sparked backlash, especially among Nigerian fans, who questioned her acceptance of the award if she didn't consider her song to be Afrobeats.

However, at the 2024 MTV EMAs, Tyla took a different approach, expressing gratitude for Afrobeats and acknowledging its role in elevating African music globally.

During her acceptance speech for Best Afrobeats, she said, "I can't believe this. All the nominees have taken Afrobeats so far, and I'm honoured to be part of this and win this. Thank you to my Tigers for voting for me, God, and Afrobeats for opening doors for African music."

Her speech now appears to respectfully acknowledge Afrobeats' impact on African music, contrasting with her previous stance at the VMAs.

Other Winners

Global superstar Taylor Swift led the night, taking home four trophies, including Best Artist Best Video for her collaboration with Post Malone on "Fortnight," Best Live, and Best US Act.

Swift, currently on her Eras Tour, thanked fans via video. Other notable winners included Sabrina Carpenter, whose hit "Espresso" was awarded Best Song, and Ariana Grande, who took home Best Pop. Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, and Manchester native Liam Gallagher triumphed in the Best Rock category.

Other honourees included rap legend Busta Rhymes, who performed a medley of his hits and received the Global Icon Award. British electro-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, pioneers of the genre, were honoured with the Pop Pioneer Award and closed the show with a memorable performance.

Highlights

The night also featured stirring performances from Raye, Pet Shop Boys, Le Sserafim, Shawn Mendes, and Benson Boone. A significant highlight was Rita Ora's heartfelt tribute to the late Liam Payne, who passed away on 16 October after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on 16 October.

In her tribute, Host Ora said, "I just want to take a moment to remember someone who was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently; he was a big part of MTV and my world. I think a lot of yours at home and everybody here tonight."

This year's EMAs came after the 2023 event was cancelled due to the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. Established in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards celebrate achievements in the music industry, focusing on recognising European and global talent. Each year, the event is held in a different European city, with past locations including Berlin, Paris, and London.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé - "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" - WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Charli xcx - "360"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

LISA ft. Rosalía - "NEW WOMAN"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight" - WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift -- WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish - "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

LISA ft. Rosalía - "NEW WOMAN" -- WINNER

Peso Pluma, Anitta - "BELLAKEO"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone -- WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla - WINNER

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Asake

Ayra Starr

DBN Gogo

Diamond Platnumz

TitoM & Yuppe

Tyla -- WINNER

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher - WINNER

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma -- WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin -- WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons -- WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty-One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris - WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem -- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla -- WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM -- WINNER

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA - WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift