South Africa: Debate Rages Over Spaza Shop Regulation - South African News Briefs - November 12, 2024

Debate Rages Over Spaza Shop Regulation

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's opposition to mass shutdowns and re-registration of spaza shops has sparked debate on X, formerly Twitter, reports IOL. Her perspective, which emphasizes potential economic impacts, contrasts sharply with recent public concerns over health and safety following the deaths of several children allegedly linked to snacks purchased from local spaza shops. The issue gained momentum after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula proposed shutting down spaza shops for re-registration to ensure compliance, suggesting deportation for undocumented owners. His comments follow cases of serious illness and a few fatalities among children in Gauteng after consuming spaza shop products. In response, Madonsela expressed her concerns on X, cautioning that a broad shutdown could harm township economies, potentially shifting revenue to larger businesses - an effect she noted during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Residents Urged to Avoid Waterways During Summer Rains

With the summer season bringing higher flood risks, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has cautioned residents to be vigilant near waterways, reports EWN. EMS has noted an increase in drownings due to unsupervised swimming and religious rituals performed in rivers. The EMS Public Information, Education, and Relations Unit recently visited the Jukskei and Stone Rivers in North Johannesburg to provide water safety education to religious leaders and congregants. Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the unpredictability of waterways during the rainy season and urged residents to check weather conditions before conducting ceremonies or rituals near streams.

Teenager Shot in Kagiso Amidst Community and Police Clash

Residents of Soul City Informal Settlement are demanding answers after a 13-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the leg by police, reports SABC News. Locals near Kagiso on Gauteng's West claim police officers regularly seek bribes from spaza shop owners who are foreign nationals. The community decided to confront the officers, leading to a clash during which the boy was allegedly shot. He was taken to Leratong Hospital for treatment. The boy's mother, Mpho Mmoloke, said they were walking home together when she suddenly heard gunfire. His father, Benjamin Kgasu, is holding onto the boy's blood-stained pants and a bullet casing he claims caused the injury. Kgasu expressed frustration after the Kagiso Police station denied that live ammunition had been used.

