Uganda: Museveni Expected in Kisoro to Back NRM Candidate in Woman MP By-Election

President Museveni is expected to visit Kisoro District today to support National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Rose Kabagyeni in the District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi confirmed the president's visit.

Museveni's appearance comes as internal divisions emerge within Kisoro's NRM leadership. District NRM Party Chairman Dr. Philemon Mateke has openly opposed Rose Kabagyeni's candidacy, instead endorsing independent candidate Grace Ngabirano at rallies in Murora and Chahafi town councils, describing her as the best successor to his late daughter, Sarah Mateke.

"There is widespread vote rigging. If we want to strengthen our party, we must be transparent and truthful. In this case, it was unfair to impose a candidate on the people," Dr. Mateke commented.

The by-election, slated for November 14, has attracted multiple contenders, including Salim Sultana (NUP), Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP), NRM's Rose Kabagyeni, FDC's Juliet Musanase, and UPC's Mable Ingabire.

This by-election follows the passing of former Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence, Sarah Mateke, in September 2024.