Uganda: Museveni Expected in Kisoro to Back NRM Candidate in Woman MP By-Election

12 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

President Museveni is expected to visit Kisoro District today to support National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Rose Kabagyeni in the District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi confirmed the president's visit.

Museveni's appearance comes as internal divisions emerge within Kisoro's NRM leadership. District NRM Party Chairman Dr. Philemon Mateke has openly opposed Rose Kabagyeni's candidacy, instead endorsing independent candidate Grace Ngabirano at rallies in Murora and Chahafi town councils, describing her as the best successor to his late daughter, Sarah Mateke.

"There is widespread vote rigging. If we want to strengthen our party, we must be transparent and truthful. In this case, it was unfair to impose a candidate on the people," Dr. Mateke commented.

The by-election, slated for November 14, has attracted multiple contenders, including Salim Sultana (NUP), Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP), NRM's Rose Kabagyeni, FDC's Juliet Musanase, and UPC's Mable Ingabire.

This by-election follows the passing of former Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence, Sarah Mateke, in September 2024.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.