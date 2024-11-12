Kenya: COP29 Green Zone Opens As Hub for Practical Climate Solutions and Global Collaboration

Baku, Azerbaijan — COP29 launched its Green Zone on the first day of the climate conference in Azerbaijan, establishing a hub focused on transforming climate commitments into real-world actions.

Organized by the COP29 Presidency, the Green Zone is hosting a series of events that go beyond discussion, showcasing practical approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation.

Attendees include government representatives, private-sector leaders, scientists, local communities, civil society organizations, and official delegates from the Blue Zone, all engaged in cross-sector solutions to the climate crisis.

The day's highlight was an event hosted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, titled "Towards Net-Zero Carbon Emissions: COP29 Partnerships for a Sustainable Future." Featuring a high-level panel with COP29 stakeholders, including Ayan Najaf, Spokesperson for the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and Marina Olshanskaya, COP29's Senior Climate Change and Green Finance Expert, the event focused on actionable strategies for waste management, renewable energy, clean technologies, and greenhouse gas reduction.

Panelists discussed how these areas can create sustainable models for cities, with Najaf highlighting COP29's role in directing resources to developing regions through innovative carbon neutrality initiatives.

"This will be a game-changing tool to direct resources to the developing world. Following years of stalemate, the breakthroughs in Baku have now begun. But there is much more to deliver," Najaf said, echoing the COP29 Presidency's focus on impactful climate finance and technology transfers for developing nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout the Green Zone, various companies and organizations held workshops and seminars addressing critical topics such as biodiversity conservation, innovations in renewable energy, intergenerational cooperation in climate action, and the role of education in fostering sustainable practices. The "Extreme Hangout" area hosted interactive sessions and performances, creating an engaging platform for climate advocates from different backgrounds to share insights and ideas.

The Green Zone's dynamic lineup over the coming weeks includes panel discussions with COP29's official partners, bringing together prominent experts in climate action. These discussions will explore diverse issues, from financing adaptation to implementing national climate plans, with the goal of making COP29 a catalyst for practical, actionable climate solutions.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev praised Azerbaijan's role as a host nation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving global climate goals. "Azerbaijan can build the bridge," he stated, "but you all need to walk across it. In fact, you need to start running."

As COP29 progresses, the Green Zone is set to play a crucial role in bridging policy discussions and implementation, highlighting how the international community can work together to scale innovative solutions that meet both global and local climate needs.